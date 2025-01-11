Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today (How to Bet Steelers vs. Ravens in NFL Wild Card Round)
Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens have the third-best odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl entering their wild card round matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
These teams split their regular season matchups, but Baltimore easily won the last meeting in December. Now, the Ravens find themselves as massive 9.5-point favorites on Saturday night.
Jackson has had his fair share of playoff learning moments, but oddsmakers are high on Baltimore to win — and win handily — in this matchup.
The Steelers, once 10-3, limped into the playoffs after losing their final four games of the regular season. The offense has really struggled as of late for Pittsburgh, and veteran Russell Wilson has to play at a higher level for the Steelers to pull off an upset.
This spread has moved down from the Ravens being double-digit favorites, and it’s possible that Zay Flowers’ knee injury, which will keep him out of this game, is a reason why.
If you’re looking to bet on this game, you’ve come to the right place. The SI Betting team has made a ton of plays for this playoff matchup, and I’ve curated some of the best all in one spot.
Let’s break down the picks for this AFC North rivalry matchup in the NFL Playoffs.
Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Steelers vs. Ravens
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Baltimore Ravens -9.5 (-110) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers – Iain MacMillan
- Rashod Bateman Anytime TD (+145) – Iain MacMillan
- Pat Freiermuth OVER 4.5 Receptions (+115) – Peter Dewey
- Jaylen Warren Anytime TD (+360) – Iain MacMillan
Baltimore Ravens -9.5 (-110) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers – Iain MacMillan
Earlier this week in his Road to Super Bowl 59, SI Betting’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his best bet for this matchup, and he’s laying the points with the AFC North champs:
This is shaping up to be the most lopsided game of the playoffs. The Steelers continue their seemingly yearly tradition of stumbling into the playoffs and then getting blown out in the first round. Pittsburgh finished the regular season ranking 23rd in Net Yards per Play (-0.4), the worst mark amongst all postseason teams.
Their offense has had no life of late and now they take on the team that I think is playing the best football in the league. Since Week 10, the Ravens have ranked second in both EPA per play and opponent EPA per play. Their early-season troubles on defense have been fixed and now they're back to playing at the elite level they did in 2023.
In my opinion, the Ravens are the best team the AFC has to offer and they'll prove that on Saturday night.
Rashod Bateman Anytime TD (+145) – Iain MacMillan
MacMillan doesn’t just do game picks, as he has a few anytime touchdown scorers that he’s betting this week, including Ravens wideout Rashod Bateman:
With Zay Flowers out for the Ravens, it's time to get in on Rashod Bateman, who thrived in Week 18 against the Browns, hauling in five of his eight targets for 76 yards and a touchdown. He has nine touchdowns on the season and has already scored once against the Steelers.
If you're going to bet on a Ravens' pass-catcher to find the end zone, make it Bateman.
Pat Freiermuth OVER 4.5 Receptions (+115) – Peter Dewey
Over the last two weeks, Russell Wilson has looked his tight end’s way a ton, and with George Pickens struggling with drops in Week 18, I expect that to continue into the playoffs.
Pat Freiermuth has 19 targets and 15 receptions over his last two games, catching at least seven passes in each matchup.
While he’s only registered five receptions in two matchup against Baltimore this season, the Steelers may be forced to throw the ball more on Saturday if they fall behind early – something the spread suggests could be an issue.
Baltimore allowed 93 receptions to tight ends in the regular season and the ninth-most receiving yards to the position in the NFL.
Jaylen Warren Anytime TD (+360) – Iain MacMillan
If you’re looking for a Steelers player to bet to find the end zone, MacMillan believes that running back Jaylen Warren is a great value bet on Saturday night:
It's a mystery to everyone who the Steelers are going to give the ball to more, Najee Harris or Jaylen Warren, but why not bet on the more effective player who is also getting longer odds to score?
He's averaging 0.3 more yards per carry than Harris and he's proven to be more of a threat as a receiver out of the back field. He's a great bet to score at +360.
