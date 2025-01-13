Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today (How to Bet Vikings vs. Rams in NFL Wild Card Round)
Five of the six Wild-Card Weekend matchups are in the books. The Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams will face off tonight with the final Divisional Round berth on the line.
If you're looking for a few bets for tonight's NFC showdown. You've come to the right place. I'm going to break down my pick on the side, the total, and player prop. Let's dive into them.
NFL Best Bets Today
- Rams +2.5 (-102) vs. Vikings
- UNDER 47.5 (-115)
- Kyren Williams OVER 81.5 Rushing Yards (-113)
Rams +2.5 (-102) vs. Vikings
I set this game as a coin flip so with the Rams getting 2.5 points on a neutral field, I'll back Los Angeles.
The Vikings have faltered in the second half of the season from a metrics standpoint. They are 23rd in the NFL in Net Yards per Play (-0.4) over their last three games and their once dominant defense is just eighth in opponent EPA and 15th in opponent success rate since Week 11.
There is also the concern surrounding Sam Darnold, who failed to step up in the biggest game of the season last week. I'm much more confident in betting him to have another poor performance than for him to bounce back was a big game on Monday night.
UNDER 47.5 (-115)
Despite making the playoffs, offenses have been underwhelming this season. The Vikings and Rams rank 12th and 16th in yards per play as well as 13th and 14th in EPA per play. Another issue they've shared is punching the ball in for a touchdown when they get to the red zone. The Vikings are 19th and the Rams are 25th in red zone offense. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles defense ranks fifth in the red zone, allowing teams to score a touchdown on just 50% of red zone trips.
All of those factors, paired with my lack of faith in Sam Darnold in a big game, led me to bet the UNDER.
Kyren Williams OVER 81.5 Rushing Yards (-113)
The Vikings' run defense was one of the best in the NFL in the first half of the season but it's an area they've struggled in during the final stretch of games. Since Week 11, they rank 11th in opponent rush EPA and 12th in opponent rush success rate. They've also allowed 4.9 yards per carry in their last three regular season games.
That tells me Kyren Williams could have a big game on Monday night. He has had 23+ carries in three of the Rams' last four games and he went for 97 yards on 23 carries the last time these two teams met.
