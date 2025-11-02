Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Seahawks vs. Commanders on Sunday Night Football in Week 9
Sunday Night Football in Week 9 features a pair of potential playoff teams in the NFC, as the Washington Commanders look to bounce back from three straight losses when they host the Seattle Seahawks.
Seattle is coming out of a bye, and it’s 5-2 this season and sitting in first place in the NFC West (tied with the Los Angeles Rams). The Sam Darnold experiment has gone well for Seattle, as it ranks first in the NFL in net yards per pass attempt.
In Week 9, Seattle is set as a favorite against Washington – even though it is on the road. Jayden Daniels (hamstring) missed Week 8 for Washington, and he’s been banged up at multiple points during the 2025 season.
That’s put the Commanders in quite a hole, as they’re just 3-5 through eight weeks and on the outside of the playoff picture in the NFC.
All week long, the SI Betting team has been making picks for this primetime matchup. Here’s a look at some of our favorites for Sunday’s NFC showdown.
Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Seahawks vs. Commanders
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Seattle Seahawks -3 (-105) vs. Washington Commanders – Iain MacMillan
- Zach Charbonnet Anytime TD (+110) – Peter Dewey
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba OVER 97.5 Receiving Yards (-113) – Peter Dewey
- Jacory Croskey-Merritt UNDER 43.5 Rushing Yards (-115) – Peter Dewey
Seattle Seahawks -3 (-105) vs. Washington Commanders – Iain MacMillan
Earlier this week, SI’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared why he’s backing the Seahawks to win and cover in this matchup in his Road to 272 column – where he picks every game, every week:
The Seattle Seahawks still don't get the respect they deserve. The Seahawks are second in Net Yards per Play and first in DVOA, and Sam Darnold has ranked inside the top three in EPA+CPOE composite. On top of all that, they've been the best team in special teams DVOA as well.
The Seahawks have been far better than the betting market is giving them credit for, especially against a middling Commanders team. This is my best bet for the week.
Zach Charbonnet Anytime TD (+110) – Peter Dewey
If you’re looking for a running back to find the end zone in this matchup, Charbonnet is the player to bet, as he’s become the goal-line back for this Seattle offense:
This season, Seattle has relied on Charbonnet quite a bit in the running game, giving him 12 or more carries in five of his six appearances while playing him 54.4 percent of the snaps.
Charbonnet has scored five touchdowns this season, and he’s been the preferred back in the red zone for Seattle, making him a pretty solid value at +110.
He has 21 carries inside the red zone this season including a whopping 13 inside the 10-yard line, converting five of them for touchdowns. Kennth Walker III, on the other hand, has just 16 carries inside the 20-yard line and and only five inside the 10-yard line.
If Seattle ends up on the goal line, Charbonnet is more than likely going to be the back in the game.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba OVER 97.5 Receiving Yards (-113) – Peter Dewey
There may not be a better receiver in the NFL than JSN right now, and he’s a must bet against this Washington defense:
This season, Jaxon Smith-Njigba has five games over 100 yards and six games with at least 96 receiving yards.
Now, he takes on a Washington defense that is 24th in the NFL in EPA/Pass has given up the fourth-most passing yards in the league.
Sam Darnold has looked JSN’s way often this season, targeting him 70 times across seven games with four games where he’s targeted the star wideout double-digit times.
This is a high number, but JSN has 123 or more receiving yards in three consecutive matchups. He should torch this Washington secondary on Sunday night.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt UNDER 43.5 Rushing Yards (-115) – Peter Dewey
I’m fading rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt against a tough Seattle run defense on Sunday:
Rookie running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt has emerged as the No. 1 option in the backfield for Washington, but he’s only picked up 44 or more rushing yards in four of his eight games.
The Washington running back has played 47.5 percent of the snaps or more in each of his last four games, but this is a brutal matchup against a Seattle defense that is No. 1 in the NFL in opponent yards per carry allowed (3.3).
The Seahawks are also second in the league in EPA/Rush, and I expect them to force this Washington offense to throw the ball on Sunday night.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.