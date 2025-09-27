Best NFL Picks and Predictions (How to Bet Vikings vs. Steelers in NFL Dublin Game in Week 4)
The NFL heads to Europe on Sunday morning as the Minnesota Vikings take on Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Both teams are 2-1 heading into this matchup after Minnesota dominated the Cincinnati Bengals in Carson Wentz’s first start of the 2025 season. Wentz, who is filling in for the injured J.J. McCarthy, will start on Sunday in Week 4.
Meanwhile, the Steelers forced several turnovers against the New England Patriots in Week 3, giving them their second win over an AFC East opponent in the 2025 season. This will be a much tougher test, as oddsmakers at the best betting sites have the Vikings set as favorites in this international matchup.
With football set to be on all day on Sunday for NFL fans, the SI Betting team has curated some of our favorite picks all in one spot to help you wager on this standalone matchup.
Here’s a breakdown of each pick – and the latest odds – for Vikings vs. Steelers.
Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Vikings vs. Steelers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Pittsburgh Steelers +2.5 (-110) vs. Minnesota Vikings – Iain MacMillan
- Jordan Mason Anytime TD (-135) – Peter Dewey
- Jaylen Warren OVER 22.5 Receiving Yards (-112) – Peter Dewey
- Carson Wentz UNDER 30.5 Pass Attempts (-116) – Peter Dewey
Pittsburgh Steelers +2.5 (-110) vs. Minnesota Vikings – Iain MacMillan
Earlier this week, SI’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared why he’s taking the points with the Steelers in his Road to 272 column:
The Minnesota Vikings vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Week 4 showdown is set to take place in the first game in Europe of the season. The Vikings are in a huge sell-high spot after their dominant win against the Cincinnati Bengals. I'm not buying in on them quite yet, and while Carson Wentz was serviceable in that game, I'm convinced he's going to have a horrific performance sooner rather than later.
Even with a 2-1 record, the Vikings are 28th in the NFL in EPA per play. Their numbers aren't quite as good as their public percentage, so with this being a neutral field game, I won't hesitate to take the point with the Steelers. I'm still trying to figure out just how good this Pittsburgh team is, but Aaron Rodgers has been solid at quarterback, and Mike Tomlin will have a solid game plan against a banged-up Vikings squad.
Jordan Mason Anytime TD (-135) – Peter Dewey
My favorite anytime touchdown scorer pick for this Week 4 game is running back Jordan Mason, as he thrived in an expanded role in Week 3 with Aaron Jones out:
Vikings running back Jordan Mason went off in Week 3 with Aaron Jones now on injured reserve, carrying the ball 16 times for 116 yards and two touchdowns.
Mason wasn’t targeted in the passing game, but he played a season-high 60 percent of the snaps in the blowout win for Minnesota. This season, Mason has 40 carries for 214 yards and two scores, and I expect him to dice up a Steelers defense that has already given up four rushing touchdowns in three weeks.
Mason is the safest play on the Vikings with Carson Wentz under center.
Jaylen Warren OVER 22.5 Receiving Yards (-112) – Peter Dewey
Steelers running back Jaylen Warren has been a key piece of the passing game in 2025, and he’s one of my favorite prop targets on Sunday morning:
There may not be a better prop on the board than this one for Jaylen Warren, who has cleared 22.5 receiving yards in two of his three games this season.
While Minnesota has only allowed 12 catches to running backs in 2025, it has allowed 23 receiving yards per game in the process.
I love this prop for Warren, who has been targeted 12 times by Aaron Rodgers, reeling in 11 passes for 142 yards. He has 10 targets and 120 receiving yards in his last two games, and Warren played a season-high 79.6 percent of the snaps in Week 3.
Against a solid Minnesota pass rush, Warren is a great safety valve for Rodgers as the Steelers aim to combat Brian Flores’ blitz packages on Sunday.
Carson Wentz UNDER 30.5 Pass Attempts (-116) – Peter Dewey
This is the second start of the season for Wentz, but I shared earlier this week why I think this pass attempts number is way too high:
Wentz only needed to throw the ball 20 times in the Vikings’ blowout win in Week 3, but this follows an interesting trend for the Minnesota offense this season.
J.J. McCarthy only attempted 20 and 21 passes in the first two weeks of the season, even though the Vikings were behind early in both matchups.
So, I don’t see Wentz getting a chance to air it out, especially with how effective Jordan Mason has been on the ground this season. Kevin O’Connell may look to take a conservative approach once again in Week 4.
