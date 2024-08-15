Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today (How to Bet Eagles vs. Patriots in Preseason Week 2)
It may not be the NFL regular season, but we still have a standalone Thursday night football matchup to bet!
The New England Patriots and rookie quarterback Drake Maye host the Philadelphia Eagles in their second preseason matchup on Aug. 15.
Both of these teams picked up a victory in their preseason openers, but the Patriots are favored by three points at home tonight.
How should we bet
Best NFL Bets for Eagles vs. Patriots Preseason Week 2
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Eagles-Patriots UNDER 36 (-112)
- Eagles to Score First Touchdown (+110)
Here’s a snippet from my prediction for this game in our betting preview earlier this week:
Neither of these teams lit up the scoreboard in Week 1 of the preseason, failing to reach 20 points, and I wouldn’t be shocked to see more of the same in Week 2.
While the Eagles may decide to give their starters some run after they sat Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown and others in Week 1, I can’t imagine it will be for long – if at all.
Meanwhile, New England is focused on developing its young quarterbacks, but it didn’t even play Maye much in the preseason opener. I’m not sold on him dominating in an expanded role – if that happens – in Week 2, especially after a rough showing in practice earlier this week.
Pickett didn’t play terribly for Philly against the Ravens, but 89 yards on 22 pass attempts isn’t exactly something to write home about.
A lot of Philly’s damage was done on the ground in that game, but things could be tougher against a New England defense that allowed just 62 rushing yards in its opener against the Panthers.
I’ll bet on the UNDER trend continuing in Week 2 with a low-scoring matchup on Thursday night.
Eagles to Score First Touchdown (+110)
I don’t mind taking a shot on the Eagles at plus money to score first, especially if Hurts and some of the starters play.
New England didn’t score a touchdown until the second quarter in its win over the Carolina Panthers, and presumed starter Jacoby Brissett barely played in that matchup.
With the Patriots in a full rebuild – trading away Matthew Judon on Wednesday – I wouldn’t be shocked to see Philly roll through the Pats defense if its starters play.
Rather than trusting the shaky quarterback play from the Patriots, I’m going to take the Eagles to score the first TD tonight.
