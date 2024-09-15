Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today (How to Bet Sunday's Week 2 Slate)
A 13-game slate of NFL action is upon us for Week 2!
Sunday features several intriguing games, including a Cincinnati Bengals-Kansas City Chiefs matchup at 4:25 p.m. EST and a battle of two young quarterbacks in primetime on Sunday Night Football.
Will Caleb Williams get the Chicago Bears to 2-0 in that game?
All week long, the SI Betting team has shared its favorite picks, props and predictions for the Week 2 slate, but I’m going to make it easy on you for Sunday.
I’ve curated my favorite plays all in one spot to help bettors make their final wagers on Sunday.
After an exciting Week 1, who are you betting on in Week 2?
Here’s the best bets I’ve found on the board on Sunday.
Top NFL Picks and Predictions Today (NFL Week 2)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers +7.5 (-112) vs. Detroit Lions
- Jonathan Taylor Anytime TD Scorer (+110)
- Cooper Kupp OVER 7.5 Receptions (-155)
- Joe Mixon OVER 69.5 Rushing Yards (-120)
- Pittsburgh Steelers Moneyline (-148) vs. Denver Broncos
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +7.5 (-112) vs. Detroit Lions
In Week 1, both of these teams covered the spread in Week 1, but I believe the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been undervalued for quite some time in the betting market in 2024.
Tampa won the NFC South last season, yet it is +7000 to win the Super Bowl (the third best odds amongst teams in its division), and isn’t getting much respect in this game after a strong showing in Week 1 – even though it came against the Washington Commanders.
The Detroit Lions had issues in the secondary last season, and they allowed the second most passing yards in the NFL in Week 1 to a Los Angeles Rams team that lost Puka Nacua to injury in the first half.
That doesn’t set up well against a Bucs team that really wants to throw the ball, especially with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin both healthy. Baker Mayfield completed 24 of his 30 pass attempts for 289 yards and four scores against a weak Washington secondary in Week 1.
Can the Lions do much better?
The Lions likely are going to have their own success offensively, but I don’t expect many stops on either side.
Detroit did end up covering in Week 1, but it needed overtime to do it.
Jonathan Taylor Anytime TD Scorer (+110)
Could you find a better Week 2 matchup for Indianapolis Colts star Jonathan Taylor?
I don’t think you can.
Taylor is taking on the Green Bay Packers, who are expected to be without quarterback Jordan Love, which should lead to a positive game script for Indy on the road.
If what Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley did to the Packers in Week 1 is any indication, this should be a monster game for Jonathan Taylor.
Barkley torched the Packers in Week 1, rushing for 109 yards and scoring three total touchdowns in Brazil last Friday night.
That should be a welcome sign for Taylor, who had 16 carries for 48 yards and a score against Houston.
While the efficiency wasn’t there for Taylor, he was the clear-cut option in the backfield (as expected) in Week 1. I love him against what may be a weak Green Bay run defense.
Cooper Kupp OVER 7.5 Receptions (-155)
With Nacua on injured reserve with a knee injury, we HAVE to bet on Cooper Kupp in Week 2.
The star receiver saw an absurd 21 targets (catching 14 of them) from Matthew Stafford in Week 1, and he looked healthy against Detroit. Kupp may have a ton left in the tank even though injuries slowed him down in 2023.
The Arizona Cardinals allowed 34 points to the Buffalo Bills in Week 1, although Buffalo deployed a balanced attack to get that done.
Regardless, I think Kupp is a lock to see double-digit targets, and he may see closer to 20 again if the Rams fall behind against the Cards in Week 2.
Joe Mixon OVER 69.5 Rushing Yards (-120)
The Houston Texans traded for veteran running back Joe Mixon this offseason, and my goodness do they intend to use him.
Mixon received 30 carries (!!) in Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts, rushing for 159 yards and a touchdown in the process.
Now, Mixon and the Texans take on a Chicago team that allowed 5.4 yards per carry in Week 1, giving up 82 yards on 16 carries to Tony Pollard.
If Mixon’s workload is even just around 20 carries, I love him to clear this prop on Sunday Night Football.
Pittsburgh Steelers Moneyline (-148) vs. Denver Broncos
My final pick of the day is a simple outright winner.
I’m betting on Mike Tomlin’s squad to get the job done as a short favorite in Denver.
The Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t have a dominant showing in Week 1 (they didn’t even score a touchdown on offense), but their defense shut down Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons, holding them to just 10 points.
Now, T.J. Watt and company get a chance to play Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix, who averaged just 3.3 yards per attempt and tossed two picks in a loss to Seattle in Week 1.
Nix could end up looking like a deer in the headlights against this Pittsburgh defense, and I expect the Steelers to be able to run the ball after Kenneth Walker III picked up over 100 rushing yards against this Denver defense in Week 1.
I’ll trust Mike Tomlin’s squad to move to 2-0 in Week 2.
