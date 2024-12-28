Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today (How to Bet Broncos vs. Bengals in NFL Week 17)
Major playoff implications are on the line in Cincinnati on Saturday, as the Denver Broncos could clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
However, there is an interesting wrinkle in this game.
Denver leads the Bengals by two games in the standings with two to play, but if Cincy wins out and Denver loses out, the Bengals would have the tiebreaker and would leapfrog the Broncos for a playoff spot.
Denver has a favorable matchup now in Week 18, as the Kansas City Chiefs (their opponent) have locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC and may decide to rest players in the final week of the regular season.
Oddsmakers have favored the Bengals at home on Saturday, but Denver is the best team in the NFL against the spread this season, going 11-4 through 15 games.
After losing to the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday in Week 16, Denver has had a long layoff ahead of this matchup.
If you’re looking to bet on it, here’s a full breakdown of some of the top picks and predictions from the SI Betting team.
Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Broncos vs. Bengals
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Denver Broncos-Cincinnati Bengals UNDER 50 (-110) – Iain MacMillan
- Tee Higgins Anytime TD (+125) – Peter Dewey
- Courtland Sutton OVER 5.5 Receptions (+105) – Peter Dewey
Denver Broncos-Cincinnati Bengals UNDER 50 (-110) – Iain MacMillan
Earlier this week, SI Betting’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his pick for this game in his Road to 272 column, and he’s eyeing the total with it all the way up at 50 points:
I know it's blasphemy to bet the UNDER in a game involving the Cincinnati Bengals, but I think this is the perfect time to do so. While the Bengals passing offense is arguably the best in the NFL, they're going to have one of their toughest tests of the season against the Broncos. Denver ranks first in opponent dropback EPA and third in opponent dropback success rate. They also allow the third-fewest yards per pass attempt at 6.1.
I also have concerns for the Broncos offense. Their numbers fall off significantly when playing on the road this season. Their yards per play fall from 5.4 to 4.8, their points per game decreases from 27.7 to 21.1, and their red zone touchdown rate falls off a cliff from 70.83% at home to 52.00% on the road.
There are too many signs pointing to the UNDER to not bet it at 50.0.
Tee Higgins Anytime TD (+125) – Peter Dewey
Bengals star wideout Tee Higgins has found the end zone in back-to-back weeks, and I think he could hit paydirt again in Week 17.
Overall, Higgins has seven touchdowns in 10 games this season, scoring in six of his games. Burrow, who leads the NFL in passing touchdowns, has found Higgins for six in five of his last six matchups.
Denver is one of the best defenses in the NFL this season, ranking No. 1 in EPA/Pass, but it has struggled with cornerback Riley Moss banged up. If Moss doesn’t go again in Week 17, the Bengals may look to Higgins often if Pat Surtain II is primarily working on Ja’Marr Chase.
Higgins has found the end zone too many times in 2024 to pass up at plus money.
Courtland Sutton OVER 5.5 Receptions (+105) – Peter Dewey
Even though MacMillan is betting the under, this game could still be a high-scoring one if it does fall short of the total.
Courtland Sutton should see a good amount of work in the passing game this week, and he’s cleared 5.5 receptions in six of his last eight games.
While Sutton has failed to register six catches in back-to-back contests, he still has 15 targets over that stretch and at least nine targets in six of his last eight games. He has not been targeted less than six times since going without a catch in a win over New Orleans earlier this season.
Cincinnati’s pass defense has been terrible, ranking 25th in EPA/Pass and dead last in opponent passing yards allowed.
The Broncos should lean on their air attack – and Sutton – in Week 17.
