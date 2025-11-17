Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today (How to Bet Cowboys vs. Raiders on Monday Night Football in NFL Week 11)
Monday Night Football in Week 11 features two under .500 teams, as the Dallas Cowboys hope to make one last run at a playoff spot when they take on the Las Vegas Raiders.
Dallas is set as a road favorite in this matchup after it traded for Quinnen Williams and Logan Wilson at the deadline. Meanwhile, the Raiders are coming off a brutal loss on Thursday night in Week 10, scoring just seven points in a 10-7 game against Denver.
Geno Smith and company have struggled on offense this season, but they do have a healthy Brock Bowers on Monday night. Will that be enough for the Raiders to pull off an upset at home against a terrible Dallas defense?
All week long, the SI Betting team has been making picks for this game, and I’ve shared a few props and a spread bet from our editors for tonight’s action.
Here’s a breakdown of each pick and the latest odds for Cowboys vs. Raiders.
Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Cowboys vs. Raiders
- Las Vegas Raiders +3.5 (-110) vs. Dallas Cowboys – Iain MacMillan
- Brock Bowers OVER 70.5 Receiving Yards (-118) – Peter Dewey
- CeeDee Lamb OVER 6.5 Receptions (-145) – Peter Dewey
Las Vegas Raiders +3.5 (-110) vs. Dallas Cowboys – Iain MacMillan
Earlier this week, SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan shared his favorite bets for every game in his Road to 272 column, and he’s backing the Raiders to cover at home:
I might look stupid for writing this, but I don't think the Raiders are as bad as the betting market has treated them. They're 19th in net yards per play, but have a Net Yards per Play of +0.2 when playing on their home field. Their defense has also been solid this season, far better than the Cowboys, whose defense has been one of the worst in the league.
The Cowboys' offense is good enough to win this game, but their defense keeps them from pulling away from any team. The Raiders are going to be live to keep this interconference matchup within a field goal.
Brock Bowers OVER 70.5 Receiving Yards (-118) – Peter Dewey
After being held to just one catch in Week 10, Bowers is in a prime spot to bounce back on Monday night:
The Denver Broncos held Bowers to just one catch in Week 10, but they rank No. 2 in the NFL in EPA/Pass this season.
The Cowboys? Well, they’re 30th.
That sets up well for Bowers, who is the clear No. 1 option in the passing game and caught 12 balls for 127 yards and three scores in Week 9 against Jacksonville.
Bowers has multiple 100-yard games this season, and Dalas has allowed the sixth-most passing yards in the league. The Raiders tight end should have a big game on Monday night.
CeeDee Lamb OVER 6.5 Receptions (-145) – Peter Dewey
This season, CeeDee Lamb has seven or more catches in four of the five games that he’s completed, making him a great target on Monday:
This season, CeeDee Lamb has only played in six games, completing five of them, due to an ankle injury.
However, when he plays and finishes a game, he’s almost a sure bet to get seven catches.
Lamb has cleared 6.5 receptions in four of those five games, and he’s racked up 54 targets and 35 receptions overall this season.
Dak Prescott is going to look for Lamb a lot against a Raiders defense that has struggled against the pass (25th in EPA/Pass) more than the run (10th in EPA/Rush).
Lamb has eight, 10 and 12 targets in his three games since returning from his ankle injury, giving him a terrific floor to clear this prop.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
