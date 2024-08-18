Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today (How to Bet Packers vs. Broncos, Saints vs. 49ers)
Week 2 of the NFL preseason continues on Sunday night with a pair of matchups, including one featuring a rookie quarterback.
Denver Broncos first-round pick Bo Nix will make his first start of the preseason on Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers, who will not play star Jordan Love in this game.
That led to oddsmakers setting Denver as a seven-point favorite after it rode a strong game from Nix to a win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1 of the preseason.
In the other matchup, the San Francisco 49ers find themselves as one-point favorites at home against the New Orleans Saints. While both teams are expected to play starters in this game, it doesn’t appear oddsmakers think they’ll go very long, as Brock Purdy and the Niners are barely favored.
San Fran lost its preseason opener while the Saints pulled out a two-point win in their opener last weekend.
Here’s a look at how I’m leaning for these two matchups with the NFL regular season approaching.
Top NFL Picks and Predictions Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Denver Broncos First Quarter -0.5 (-108) vs. Green Bay Packers
- San Francisco 49ers-New Orleans Saints UNDER 38.5 (-115)
Denver Broncos First Quarter -0.5 (-108) vs. Green Bay Packers
I love taking Denver early on in this game with Love not expected to play.
The Packers are going to lean on a lot of backups, something they’ve done often in Matt LaFleur’s tenure as head coach, and that opens things up for the Broncos, who are in the middle of a quarterback competition.
Nix and Zach Wilson both outplayed veteran Jarrett Stidham in Week 1, and Nix led four different scoring drives for 20 points for Denver in that win over Indianapolis.
The rookie quarterback completed 15 of his 21 pass attempts for 125 yards and a touchdown, and if he repeats that performance, Denver should get out to an early lead.
Green Bay did score 23 points in its preseason opener, but Love was 2-for-2 for 63 yards leading Green Bay to a first-quarter touchdown.
I’m not sold on the offense getting off to as strong of a start with several starters sitting on Sunday.
San Francisco 49ers-New Orleans Saints UNDER 38.5 (-115)
This is a tough matchup to handicap – as much of the preseason is – especially since we know the starters will play on both sides.
Still, I think the UNDER is the play after Week 1 of the NFL preseason saw the UNDER hit at an insanely high rate (12-5).
Both of these teams combined for just 30 points in their preseason openers, and even if the starters end up scoring early, can we trust the benches of both teams to crack nearly 40 points?
Only three of the first 14 preseason games in Week 2 finished with 39 or more points, and only one of them cleared 40 total points. With that in mind, I’m rolling with the UNDER on Sunday night.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.