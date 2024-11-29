Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today (How to Bet Raiders vs. Chiefs on in NFL Week 13)
The Thanksgiving weekend isn't over after Thursday. Just like the leftovers you're going to eat today, the NFL is giving us another game for us to snack on after yesterday's loaded slate.
The Kansas City Chiefs will welcome the Las Vegas Raiders to town in an AFC West showdown. The Chiefs are 10-1 on the season but haven't been great at covering the spread, including failing to cover in five straight contests. Can they cover the double-digit spread today? I'm going to attempt to answer that question as well as give you two player props to chew on today's Black Friday matchup.
Raiders vs. Chiefs Best Bets
- Chiefs -13 vs. Raiders
- Travis Kelce UNDER 5.5 Receptions (+114)
- Brock Bowers Anytime TD (+250)
Chiefs -13 vs. Raiders
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I'm laying the points with the Chiefs:
The Chiefs have been horrific at covering the spread this season, but this seems like the time they'll be able to do it. The Raiders offense has been arguably the worst in the NFL in 2024, ranking dead last in EPA per play. Now, I expect them to get even worse with O'Connell at quarterback. Gardner Minshew has his flaws, but he can make something out of nothing at times, a trait that O'Connell certainly doesn't possess.
If there's ever a team the Chiefs can have a bounce-back performance against, especially defensively, it's this year's version of the Raiders. I'll lay the points with the defending champs.
Travis Kelce UNDER 5.5 Receptions (+114)
Travis Kelce to go UNDER 5.5 receptions is my No. 10 ranked player prop for Week 13:
After three games in the middle of the season where Travis Kelce had huge performances, teams have locked in on him again and instead, Patrick Mahomes has looked more toward their backup tight end, Noah Gray.
Teams lost sight of Kelce thinking he was washed up but once he proved he still has some fuel left in the tank, teams are back to taking him out of the game and forcing Kansas City to win the game elsewhere. I think the Raiders will do the same and keep him to five receptions or fewer.
Brock Bowers Anytime TD (+250)
Brock Bowers, the Raiders' right end, is averaging 6.7 receptions per game this season and has seen double-digit targets in two straight games. Bowers should be their main target throughout the game as he's the only dangerous weapon the Raiders have left on offense.
It's worth noting the Chiefs have struggled to defend tight ends all season, which should set Bowers up for another big performance. If he scores a touchdown, we'll cash a nice ticket at +250 odds.
