Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today (How to Bet Rams vs. 49ers on Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 15)
The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers are both on the outside looking in when it comes to a playoff position in the NFC heading into Thursday Night Football in Week 15.
Despite their current spots in the standings, both of these teams are fresh off of huge wins in Week 14.
The Rams scored 44 points to hold off the Buffalo Bills – a massive upset – while the 49ers scored 38 points to beat the Chicago Bears handily , 38-13, and move to just one game under .500 on the season.
Now, San Francisco is favored at home in this NFC West matchup, but it still remains extremely banged up on both sides of the ball.
If you’re looking to bet on this matchup, the SI Betting team has you covered with a pick on a side, anytime touchdown scorer picks and prop bets for Thursday Night Football.
Here’s a curation of some of our top picks for this NFC West battle.
Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Rams vs. 49ers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- San Francisco 49ers -2.5 (-110) vs. Los Angeles Rams – Iain MacMillan
- Puka Nacua Anytime TD (+130) – Peter Dewey
- Jauan Jennings OVER 67.5 Receiving Yards (-115) – Iain MacMillan
- Kyren Williams UNDER 73.5 Rushing Yards (-115) – Iain MacMillan
San Francisco 49ers -2.5 (-110) vs. Los Angeles Rams – Iain MacMillan
When it comes to picking a winner of this game, SI Betting’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan is eyeing the favorite, and he shared why in his Road to 272 column – where he picks every game, every week:
The 49ers showed in Week 13 that despite their poor record this season, they're still one of the better teams the NFL has to offer. They remain a top-three team in Net Yards per Play and Brock Purdy can find a way to beat defenses no matter who he has available to throw to. Even in their loss to the Rams earlier this season, the 49ers outgained them 6.5 yards per play to 5.4.
The Rams still have some red flags, most notably their third down play. They rank in the bottom five of the NFL in third down conversion rate and Matt Stafford has statistically been nothing more than an above-average quarterback for the majority of the 2024 campaign.
I've had faith in the 49ers all season and I'm going to continue to bet on them as we enter the final stretch of the season.
Puka Nacua Anytime TD (+130) – Peter Dewey
In this week’s best anytime touchdown scorer picks for Thursday Night Football, I shared why Puka Nacua is a steal at plus money:
Puka Nacua has been on fire since returning from a knee injury, posting four 100-yard games in his last seven contests, finding the end zone three times over that stretch (all in his last four games).
Nacua had 12 catches (on 14 targets) for 162 yards and a score in Week 14, and he’s now taking on a San Francisco squad that is middling against the pass – 13th in EPA/Pass – defensively.
Nacua is a target hog in this offense, and he’s been able to get into the end zone a bunch over the last month.
Trust him as Matthew Stafford’s No. 1 option in Week 15.
Jauan Jennings OVER 67.5 Receiving Yards (-115) – Iain MacMillan
If you’re looking for some prop bets on Thursday night, MacMillan has a few that he shared, including this one for 49ers wideout Jauan Jennings:
Jauan Jennings has been fantastic this season when he's been the No. 1 receiver for the 49ers. He's fresh off a seven catch, 90 yard, two touchdown performance against the Bears. It's also worth noting his best performance of the season was against the Rams in Week 3 when he went for 175 yards on 11 catches.
I'm a big believer in Jennings so I'm going to back him to go over his receiving yards total once again.
Kyren Williams UNDER 73.5 Rushing Yards (-115) – Iain MacMillan
Kyren Williams has been a touchdown machine for the Rams, but this could be a matchup to fade him as a rusher against a stingy 49ers defense:
Kyren Williams isn't having nearly as good a season as he did last year. He's averaging just 4.0 yards per carry and has failed to put up big numbers when the Rams don't feed him plenty of carries. Now, he has to face a 49ers defense that allows just 4.3 yards per carry, the 11th best rate in the NFL.
If the Rams lean on their pass game, Williams may struggle to accumulate more than 73 rushing yards on Thursday night.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.