Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today (How to Bet Rams vs. Eagles in NFL Divisional Round)
Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles are on a quest to make their second Super Bowl appearance in three seasons when they host the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round on Sunday afternoon.
Philly took care of business at home in the wild card round, dominating defensively against the Green Bay Packers.
Oddsmakers have set the Eagles as the favorite in this game, but the Rams aren’t strangers to being playoff underdogs.
Los Angeles won outright as an underdog in the wild card round against the Minnesota Vikings, allowing just nine points.
Matthew Stafford and the Rams made the Super Bowl and beat the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2021 season, but they face an uphill battle as one of the lower seeds left in the entire playoffs.
There are a few trends to know in this game before betting on it, starting with Hurts and the Eagles.
In three home playoff games, Hurts is 3-0 straight up and against the spread — including last week’s win against Green Bay.
Stafford and the Rams have been better against the spread as underdogs than most teams this season, but with snow in the forecast, there is a troubling stat for Stafford as well.
No matter how you plan on betting on this game, the SI Betting team has you covered with props, anytime touchdown picks and a play on a side.
Here’s our best bets for Sunday’s NFC matchup.
Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Rams vs. Eagles
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Philadelphia Eagles -6 (-110) vs. Los Angeles Rams – Iain MacMillan
- Dallas Goedert OVER 3.5 Receptions (-120) – Iain MacMillan
- Puka Nacua OVER 88.5 Receiving Yards (-115) – Peter Dewey
- Kyren Williams Anytime TD (-115) – Iain MacMillan
Philadelphia Eagles -6 (-110) vs. Los Angeles Rams – Iain MacMillan
Earlier this week, SI Betting’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his favorite pick for this matchup in his Road to Super Bowl 59 column – where he bets every NFL playoff game:
The Rams beating the Vikings was a case of Los Angeles taking on a regressing team playing their worst football of the season more so than a case of the Rams catching fire. I'm still not sold on this Rams team that ranks 19th in Net Yards per Play, 15th in EPA per Play, and 23rd in opponent EPA per Play.
Meanwhile, the Eagles rank fourth, sixth, and third in those categories.
It's also worth noting that Saquon Barkely racked up a blistering 255 yards on the ground against the Rams when these two teams met in the regular season and I've seen no indication that Los Angeles has solved that issue. Philadelphia is too complete a team for the Rams to deal with.
Dallas Goedert OVER 3.5 Receptions (-120) – Iain MacMillan
Dallas Goedert has dealt with an illness this week, but MacMillan likes the matchup for him on Sunday:
The Rams have struggled defending tied ends this season. They're tied with the Chiefs for giving up the second most receptions to the position in the regular season at 106. They also allowed the Vikings tight end, T.J. Hockenson, to rack up five receptions against them on Monday night.
Dallas Goedert has become more involved in the Eagles' offense in the past handful of weeks, including grabbing 4+ receptions in four of his last five games. With a great matchup ahead of him, I expect him to be involved in their plan once again.
Puka Nacua OVER 88.5 Receiving Yards (-115) – Peter Dewey
Rams receiver Puka Nacua was held to just 44 yards in the wild card round against Minnesota, but he’s cleared 88.5 receiving yards in seven of the 12 games that he’s played in this season.
Outside of a game that he was ejected from, Nacua ended the regular season clearing this total in seven of his last nine games, putting up five 100 yards games. Despite appearing in just 11 games in the regular season, Nacua still racked up 79 receptions on 106 targets from Matthew Stafford.
Now, he should get a ton of looks if the Rams fall behind in this game, and he even saw nine targets last week despite the low receiving yards output. With Cooper Kupp becoming an afterthought in this offense, Nacua is the receiver to target on Sunday.
Kyren Williams Anytime TD (-115) – Iain MacMillan
Even though he thinks the Eagles will win this game, MacMillan believes there is some value in Rams running back Kyren Williams’ touchdown prop on Sunday:
-110 odds may not be anything to write home about, but I believe this bet holds value regardless. The Rams hand the ball to Kyren Williams early and often on a weekly basis and he's been a touchdown machine all season, finding the end zone 14 times in 16 games. With bad weather expected for Philadelphia on Sunday, the Rams may have to lean on their run game even more than usual.
-110 is still a value bet for Williams to score a touchdown.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
