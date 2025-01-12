Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today (How to Bet Wild Card Round on Sunday)
The first two NFL playoff games are in the book as the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens have earned themselves a spot in the Divisional Round.
We have three more games on tap on Sunday, including the final matchup on the AFC side of the bracket. If the Buffalo Bills take down the Denver Broncos, they'll host the Ravens in the next round and the Texans will head to Kansas City. If the Broncos pull off the upset, they'll head to Arrowhead Stadium to face their divisional foe and the Ravens will welcome the Texans to Baltimore for the second straight year.
After the AFC Playoffs get sorted out, the NFC will have its turn, starting with a game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers. Sunday's action will wrap up with a game between the NFC South-winning Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Washington Commanders.
Let's take a look at my best bets for all three games today.
Best NFL Bets Today
- Broncos +8.5 (-110) vs. Bills
- Packers +5.5 (-110) vs. Eagles
- Buccaneers -3 (-110) vs. Commanders
Broncos vs. Bills Prediction
I'm going to trust in the Broncos' defense to keep this game within the point spread. At the end of the regular season, the Broncos' defense ranked first in opponent EPA per play, second in opponent success rate, second in opponent yards per play (4.9), and third in opponent points per game (18.3). Meanwhile, the Bills defense ranked 16th, 21st (5.5), 20th, and 11th (21.6) in those four respective stats.
That shows a clear sign to me that the Broncos have the far superior defense meaning if Josh Allen and Co. don't bring their "A" game this afternoon, things could get a bit more squirrely than people are expecting.
Broncos +8.5 (-110)
Packers vs. Eagles Prediction
The No. 1 goal any team should have if they want to hang with the Eagles is to slow down Saquon Barkley and the Eagles' rush attack. 48.83% of the Eagles offensive yards come on the ground, the most in the NFL by over 4%. Thankfully for Packers fans, Green Bay has allowed the third fewest yards per carry this season at 4.0 while also ranking fifth in opponent rush success rate.
If Jordan Love can have a strong performance and the Packers' defense can keep Barkley in check, this game is going to come down to the wire. I'll take the points with Green Bay.
Pick: Packers +5.5 (-110)
Commanders vs. Buccaneers Prediction
The Commanders have been impressive this season, but I still have plenty of questions surrounding their defense, especially their ability to stop the run. The Commanders have allowed 4.8 yards per carry this season and now they have to face a Buccaneers' offense that has hit its stride with their run game behind Bucky Irving.
The Commanders have also looked significantly worse when playing on the road this season. Their Net Yards per Play drops from +1.2 at home down to -0.6 on the road. Their average scoring margin reflects that as well, falling from +9.2 at home to +1.4 on the road.
I expect the Buccaneers to win this won comfortably.
Pick: Buccaneers -3 (-110)
