Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today for Week 10 (Bet the UNDER on Sunday Night Football)
We have a loaded slate of NFL games ahead of us in Week 10 and it's time to place your bets.
In this article, I'm going to give you my best favorite, underdog, and total bet for Sunday's slate of games, highlighted by the UNDER in tonight's Sunday Night Football showdown between the Houston Texans and Detroit Lions.
Let's dive into them.
Best NFL Bets Today
- 49ers -6.5 (-110) vs. Buccaneers via FanDuel
- Titans +300 vs. Chargers via BetMGM
- Lions vs. Texans UNDER 49.5 (-110) via DraftKings
49ers vs. Buccaneers Prediction
The 49ers are fresh off their BYE week and are ready to go on a run after starting the season with a disappointing 4-4 record. Despite the slow start, they're still second in the NFL in Net Yards per Play and with their star running back, Christian McCaffrey, making his 2024 debut, this offense should be clicking the best they have all season.
The Buccaneers are coming off a short week after losing to the Chiefs on Monday Night Football and remain short-handed without their top two wide receivers. They don't have enough offensive firepower to hang with San Francisco in this one.
Pick: 49ers -6.5
Titans vs. Chargers Prediction
My upset pick of the week is for the Tennessee Titans to take down the Los Angeles Chargers as 3-1 underdogs.
The biggest advantage the Chargers have over teams is their stout defense, but that's an area the Titans can match them in, sporting a strong defense themselves. For example, the Chargers are second in the NFL in opponent success rate but the Titans are right behind them, coming in at third.
The Titans secondary, which leads the NFL in opponent yards per pass attempt (5.4), will be well-equipped to shut down a Chargers receiving core that has struggled at times this season.
It's a longshot of a bet, but if the Titans can get some things to go their way offensively, their defense is good enough to get them over the hump and pull off a stunner.
Pick: Titans +300
Lions vs. Texans Prediction
I'm shocked the total for this game is as high as it is. While defense isn't the first thing you think of when think of the Lions and Texans, they have been two of the better defenses in the league. Heading into this week, the Lions rank fifth and eighth in opponent EPA while the Texans also lead the NFL in opponent success rate.
The Lions' defense has quietly been the best in the NFL over the past handful of weeks. Since Week 6, they lead the NFL in opponent EPA per play and come in at fourth in opponent success rate.
No game involving two defenses as good as these two should have a total set at 49.0. I'll take the UNDER in what might just be my favorite bet of the week.
Pick: UNDER 49.5
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
