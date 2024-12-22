Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today for Week 16 (Buccaneers Will Cover on Sunday Night Football vs. Cowboys)
Strap in for a Sunday that's jam-packed with NFL action. Today's games will make the playoff picture a lot more clear as there are key games set to take place across the league in both conferences.
If you're looking to place a few bets for today's slate, you've come to the right place. I'm going to give you my favorite bet on a total, an underdog, and a total. Let's dive into them.
Best NFL Bets Today
- Buccaneers -4 (-110) vs. Cowboys via BetMGM
- Bears +7 (-110) vs. Lions via DraftKings
- Cardinals vs. Panthers UNDER 47 (-110) via Caesars
Buccaneers vs. Cowboys Prediction
The Buccaneers have had a top 10 offense all season, but their defense was holding them back at time. That issue has been fixed in recent weeks and they now rank fifth in opponent EPA per play since Week 11, making them a dark horse team to keep in eye on heading into the playoffs.
They should be able to lean on Bucky Irving and their run game, which has been extremely effective this season. The Cowboys run defense has been one of the worst in the NFL including ranking dead last in opponent rush EPA. I envision the Buccaneers rolling through the Bucs on Sunday night and taking one more step toward clinching the NFC South.
Pick: Buccaneers -4 (-110)
Lions vs. Bears Prediction
A team can only suffer so many injuries before they hit their tipping points and I think the Lions have hit that point. David Montgomery, Khalil Dorsey, Carlton Davis III, and Alim McNeill are the latest to get added to the list for Detroit and now the Lions have to hit the road to take on a divisional opponent in Week 16.
The Lions will likely still find a way to pull out the win, but covering a touchdown spread with this many injuries is too big an ask for a team that will be limping through the final stretch of the season. I'll take the points with the Bears.
Pick: Bears +7
Cardinals vs. Panthers Prediction
The Cardinals are the clear better team and have a ton to play for, but Kyler Murray's career performances in the month of December are going to keep be away from laying the points on them on the road. Instead, I'll take the UNDER.
The Arizona defense has been much better in recent weeks, ranking 14th in opponent EPA per play since Week 11. Bryce Young has a tough matchup ahead of him after turning into a pumpkin last week, throwing for just 219 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.
I expect both offenses to struggle in this one therefore I think the total is a point or two too high. I'll take the UNDER.
Pick: UNDER 47 (-110)
