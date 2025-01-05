Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today for Week 18 (Will Chiefs Challenge Broncos With Carson Wentz at Quarterback?)
It seems like just yesterday we were gearing up for the first Sunday of the NFL season and now here we are, all of a sudden, in Week 18. After today's games, the playoff field will be set and we'll be preparing for the opening round of the postseason.
Before we get to that, let's try to win a few more bets in the regular season. In this article, I'm going to break down a few of my top picks for today's finale NFL Sunday of the 2024 campaign.
NFL Week 18 Best Bets Today
- Packers -9.5 (-112) vs. Bears
- Chiefs +10.5 (-105) vs. Broncos
- Vikings +128 vs. Lions
Bears vs. Packers Prediction
Things for the Bears have only gotten worse since firing Matt Eberflus, especially on the defensive side of the football. Heading into Week 18, they now rank dead last in the NFL in Net Yards per Play at -1.2.
It's important to know going into this game that the Packers still have something to play for. If they beat the Bears and the Cowboys are able to upset the Commanders, Green Bay will lock up the No. 6 seed which will lead them to avoiding going to Philadelphia to play the Eagles in the opening round.
Last week's loss for the Packers was ugly, but this team still ranks sixth in the NFL in EPA and opponent EPA since Week 11. They should steam roll the Bears.
Pick: Packers -9.5 (-112)
Chiefs vs. Broncos Prediction
I'm not going to sit here and say the Chiefs should be favored with Carson Wentz at quarterback against a Broncos team that has to win to make the playoffs, but I will say I think a 10.5-point spread has gotten out of control.
The Chiefs are still going to try to win this game with their backups and they remain one of the best coached teams in the league, despite which players will be on the field. I also believe the Broncos aren't built to win with margin. They're a team that relies on stout defense and a ball-control offense.
Kansas City will do enough to keep the deficit in this game to single-digits.
Pick: Chiefs +10.5 (-105)
Vikings vs. Lions Prediction
The Detroit Lions have shown everyone that their defense can only take some many injuries. The Packers, Bills, and 49ers have put up 30+ points against them in three of their last four weeks and they can only get away with that for so long. It's going to come back and bite them sooner than later and this is the game it's going to cost them.
The Vikings are one of the best-coached teams in the NFL and they can win games on both sides of the football. Their offense can run the ball, and throw the ball, and their defense can cause a lot of issues for opposing offenses. They rank inside the top 10 in EPA per play on both sides of the football.
This Lions team is going to be able to beat teams they can get into an offensive shootout with, but the Vikings aren't one of them.
Pick: Vikings +128
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!