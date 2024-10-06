Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today for Week 5 (Bet the OVER in Ravens vs. Bengals)
We have a full slate of NFL games to watch and bet on, including a morning matchup in London between the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings.
If you don't have the time to do the research yourself, I have you covered. In this article, I'm going to give you my three favorite bets of the day. A favorite, an underdog, and a total bet, a little bit of everything for my fellow bettors.
Let's dive into it.
NFL Best Bets Today
- Ravens/Bengals OVER 48.5 (-110)
- Packers -3 (-110) vs. Rams
- Cowboys +120 vs. Steelers
Ravens/Bengals OVER 48.5 (-110)
The Ravens and Bengals rank inside the top 10 in yards per play this season. Baltimore sits atop the NFL in that stat at 6.8 and the Bengals rank ninth at 5.9. They two offenses are also combining to score 52 points per game, well above the set total for this game of 48.5.
The Ravens' secondary has some issues this season which is going to allow Joe Burrow and the Bengals pass attack to get some momentum through the air. Meanwhile, the Bengals' defense has little to brag about, ranking as one of the worst units in the NFL through the first four weeks.
I think we can feel comfortable sitting back and rooting for poitns in this AFC North showdown.
Packers -3 (-110) vs. Rams
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets," I wrote why I love the Packers to steamroll the Rams in this Week 5 matchup:
The Rams have made the most out of a bad situation so far this season. They've had the worst injury luck with injuries out of every team in the NFL but have managed to stay competitive in most games. Unfortunately, I think the floodgates are going to be opened this weekend when the Packers come to town.
Green Bay, despite missing Jordan Love for two of their four games, ranks sixth in the NFL in Net Yards per Play (+0.8) heading into this week. Now they get to take on a Rams team that is injured offensively and abysmal defensively. The Rams defense is last in opponent yards per play (6.4), 31st in opponent EPA/Play, and 30th in opponent Success Rate.
The Packers' offense is going to eat this Los Angeles defense up.
Cowboys +120 vs. Steelers
While Justin Fields and the Pittsburgh offensive has been effective, it's been tough to totally trust them. They're 21st in yards per play (4.9), 20th in EPA/Play, and 21st in Success Rate. They're going to need to put up a much better performance if they want to be able to match the offensive ability of the Cowboys, who are poised for a breakout performance on Sunday night.
Dallas hasn't played up to its potential yet this season, but if they begin to click tonight, this could be a lopsided affair in favor of the underdogs.
