Best NFL Picks Today: Bears vs. Texans Prediction
Football returns tonight! Sure, it's just preseason, but for the first time since the Super Bowl, we get to watch two NFL teams hit each other in live action.
The Chicago Bears and Houston Texans will throw down in tonight's Hall of Fame Game and if you're itching to get in on the action, you've come to the right place. I have three bets I've placed for tonight's game and I'll break down each of them in this article.
Remember, this is preseason and anything can happen so you may want to adjust your bet size accordingly. Let's dive into it.
NFL Best Bets Today
All odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Texans -1.5 (-112) vs. Bears
- UNDER 31.5 (-105)
- Texans to Score 2+ Passing TDs (+225)
Bears vs. Texans Prediction
It's tough to predict the outcome of the game when you aren't sure exactly which players will be playing and for how long, but we can comfortably say most starters won't be playing for either team. So, the next question is which team has more depth? I'd lean towards the Texans in that area. They have some solid skill position players who will likely play tonight in Ben Skowronek and John Metchie III at receiver and their quarterback room has plenty of experience with the likes of Davis Milles, Case Keenum, and Tim Boyle.
It's also worth noting DeMeco Ryans went 2-1 in the preseason in his first year as head coach in 2023. If that trend continues, I think they can win and cover the short spread in tonight's Hall of Fame Game.
Pick: Texans -1.5 (-112) vs. Bears
Bears vs. Texans Score Prediction
Scoring has been down in the NFL of late and that's been especially so in the preseason. As teams start to lean more towards these games being an evaluation tool more than a way to gain momentum ahead of the regular season, we have seen some strategies lead to lower-scoring games.
The UNDER has gone 7-4 in the last 11 iterations of the Hall of Fame Game so I'll back that trend tonight.
Pick: UNDER 31.5 (-105)
Bears vs. Texans Prop Bet
We can safely assume CJ Stroud won't be playing for the Texans tonight, despite that not yet being confirmed, but Houston still has plenty of veteran experience in the quarterback room. Davis Mills, Case Keenum, and Tim Boyle are the other players on the depth chart and I'm confident that no matter how much each of those three plays, we're going to see some solid production from them.
At +225 odds, I think this is a great plus-money prop for Thursday's action.
Pick: Texans to Score 2+ Passing TDs (+225)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.