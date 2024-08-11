Best NFL Picks Today: Predictions for Broncos vs. Colts and Cowboys vs. Rams
Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Preseason will wrap up today with two exhibition matchups. With the first one set to kick off in an hour, don't waste any time placing your bets.
If you're looking for a couple of plays, you've come to the right place. I'm going to break down which side I'm backing in both games today. Let's dive into it.
Top NFL Picks Today
- Broncos +2.5 vs. Colts
- Cowboys -3.5 vs. Rams
Broncos vs. Colts Prediction
The Broncos have begun a rebuild and are in search of who their next starting quarterback will be between Jarrett Stidham, Zach Wilson, and Bo Nix. That kind of quarterback battle on a young unproven team often results in strong preseason results. Other teams that are more proven or already have a firm grasp on their depth chart, tend to use the preseason solely as a warm-up to the regular season with keeping their players as healthy as possible.
That's what makes this game between the Broncos and Colts interesting. In a regular season matchup, I wouldn't hesitate to back the Colts, but the Broncos may come out firing, especially their quarterbacks as they compete for the starting gig.
I'll back Denver as the underdog here.
Pick: Broncos +2.5
Cowboys vs. Rams Prediction
Neither starters are expected to play in this game between the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams, which leaves us to evaluate the backups when deciding which side we should bet on.
The Rams' quarterback situation behind Matthew Stafford is concerning. Jimmy Garoppolo is suspended, leaving Stetson Bennett and Dresser Winn to play quarterback for the Rams in their preseason opener today.
The Cowboys have much better depth overall than the Rams as well, especially on the defensive side of the ball. I'll take Dallas to cover the 3.5-point spread.
Pick: Cowboys -3.5
