Best NFL Prop Bets This Weekend: Jen Piacenti's Favorite Picks for NFL Week 2
Week 2 is off to a good start! We hit our Buffalo Bills ML bet in plus money on Thursday night while cashing two of our three player props.
Let's see if we can keep it rolling on Sunday.
Here are five of my favorite player props for Sunday afternoon's games. Check out my articles on the Sunday Night and Monday Night primetime games for more player prop action, too.
Ok, let's have some fun!
Chris Godwin over 5.5 receptions (-106) at FanDuel
Chris Godwin caught all his targets for 83 yards and a touchdown vs. the Commanders last week, leading the team in all categories.
He ran 50% of his routes from the slot, where Cooper Kupp found immense success in Week 1, catching 14 of his 21 targets vs. the Lions. The game total is the highest of the Week at 51.5, so we should expect some back and forth. That bodes well for Godwin and Evans, with Godwin getting a lot of volume. Stafford had 49 pass attempts vs. the Lions in a lower game total last weekend.
Alvin Kamara over 28.5 receiving yards (-120) at DraftKings
Kamara caught all five of his targets for 27 yards in Week 1 vs. Carolina in a game where the Saints were in control the entire time.
That won't be the case this week vs. the Cowboys at home, where Dallas is favored by -6. Carr will be under a lot of pressure from Micah Parsons and Mike Zimmer's defense and he'll have to get the ball out quickly to Kamara.
Dallas allowed eight catches and 45 receiving yards to Browns runners in Week 1. Kamara's five targets in Week 1 were tied with Rashid Shaheed for the team-high, and his five catches led the team.
Brandin Cooks over 44.5 receiving yards (-114) at FanDuel
Brandin Cooks over 3.5 receptions (+110) at BetMGM
Cooks had a 21.8% target share and a 28.1% air-yard share vs. the Browns in Week 1, finishing with 4 catches, 40 yards and a touchdown.
His seven targets were second only to CeeDee Lamb, and wIth Jake Ferguson limited or not playing on Sunday, Cooks is in line for another strong day.
Marshawn Lattimore and Taliese Fuaga did not practice for the Saints on Friday, and the Cowboys should be able to get the ball to both Lamb and Cooks. In 11 games the Cowboys won in 2023, Cooks averaged 5.1 targets per game and 13.1 yards per catch.
He totaled seven touchdowns in those wins. In the games they lost, Cooks saw just 4.2 targets per game, averaged just 6.2 yards per reception and scored only one touchdown.
When at home, Cooks averaged 66 receiving yards per game with five total receiving touchdowns. On the road, he averaged just 21.6 yards per game with three touchdowns.
Cooks is in a good spot to go over these marks on Sunday.
Now, let's get a little bolder...
Mike Evans anytime TD (+125) at DraftKings
Evans caught a pair last week, and he's in a good spot to catch another this week vs. the Lions. Evans led the Bucs with 13 scores in 2023, commanded 40% of the team's air yards, and found the end zone in 11 of 17 games.
The matchup with the Lions, who just allowed 266 yards and a TD to Rams receivers, is excellent. In 2023, the Lions allowed the most passing yards and the third-most passing touchdowns (17) in the regular season's second half.
Justin Herbert over 1.5 passing touchdowns (+135) at DraftKings
Yes, the Chargers may lead with the run game, but this Carolina team allowed three passing touchdowns to Derek Carr in Week 1. Enough said.
Sam Darnold over 1.5 passing touchdowns (+145) at DraftKings
Yes, I am betting on Sam Darnold again. I can't resist the payout for him tossing a pair of touchdowns vs. the 49ers, who allowed two receiving touchdowns to Allen Lazard on Monday Night Football.
The Niners defense will be able to limit the run game, and Minnesota will have to try to pass in a negative game script. Darnold passed for two in Week 1 vs. the Giants, and yes, the Niners are a tougher matchup, but so far, Darnold has looked better than expected. Take a walk on the wild side with me.
