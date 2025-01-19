Best NFL Prop Bets Today for Divisional Round (Bet on Dallas Goedert to Have Big Performance vs. Rams)
The Washington Commanders taking down the Detroit Lions opens up the path for the winner of Sunday's NFC duel between the Eagles and Rams to not only face an arguably easier opponent, but they will now host the NFC Championship next week.
The final game of the round tonight will be the cherry on top of a great weekend of action when the Buffalo Bills take on the Baltimore Ravens in what many believe is the game of the week.
If you want to enjoy today's games even more, why not place a few bets on player props? If that interests you, I'm going to break down a few of our favorites in this article.
Best Player Props Today
- Dallas Goedert OVER 3.5 Receptions (-130) via DraftKings
- Cooper Kupp UNDER 3.5 Receptions (+106) via FanDuel
- Keon Coleman Longest Receptions OVER 16.5 Yards (-120) via DraftKings
- Derrick Henry OVER 94.5 Rush Yards (-130) via BetMGM
Dallas Goedert OVER 3.5 Receptions (-130)
Dallas Goedert to go over his receptions total is my favorite player prop for Rams vs. Eagles, which I broke down in this week's edition of the "Road to Super Bowl 59":
The Rams have also struggled defending tied ends this season. They're tied with the Chiefs for giving up the second most receptions to the position in the regular season at 106. They also allowed the Vikings tight end, T.J. Hockenson, to rack up five receptions against them on Monday night.
Dallas Goedert has become more involved in the Eagles' offense in the past handful of weeks, including grabbing 4+ receptions in four of his last five games. With a great matchup ahead of him, I expect him to be involved in their plan once again.
Cooper Kupp UNDER 3.5 Receptions (+106)
Let's be honest, Cooper Kupp has not been the same receiver in the second half of this season. He's averaging 5.6 receptions per game but that number has fallen off a cliff in recent starts. He has hauled in either zero or just one catch in three of his last four games. Whether it's injuries or age catching up to him, things won't get easier for him today when he has to take on an elite Eagles secondary that allows a completion percentage of just 62.09%, the fifth-best in the NFL.
I don't see him making much of an impact today.
Keon Coleman Longest Receptions OVER 16.5 Yards (-120)
In this week's edition of the "Road to Super Bowl 59", I broke down why Keon Coleman to haul in a grab of at least 17 yards is my favorite player prop for Ravens vs. Bills:
Betting on an opposing receiver to haul in a long reception against the Ravens has been one of my favorite bets to place on a weekly basis. Baltimore has allowed 58 receptions of 20+ yards this season, which is the third most in the NFL. Meanwhile, Keon Coleman has recorded a reception of 17+ yards in 10 of his 13 games this season.
In the regular season meeting between these two teams, Coleman brought in a reception of 24 yards. Another catch like that and we'll cash this bet.
Derrick Henry OVER 94.5 Rush Yards (-130)
I'm typically a pure analytics bettor, but what I'm about to say is completely speculation, but I feel like tackling Derrick Henry in the snow in 22 degree weather has to be a nightmare for a defense. That's likely especially true for a defense that ranks 20th in opponent yards per carry (4.5) this season.
Let's also remember Henry cooked the Bills for 199 yards on the ground in their Week 4 meeting. While he may not reach 200 yards this time around, I do expect the Ravens star running back to hit at least 100, making this a worthy bet to make.
