Best NFL Prop Bets Today for AFC and NFC Championship Games (How to Bet Josh Allen vs. Chiefs)
Championship Sunday is finally here!
The final four teams left in the race for the Vince Lombardi Trophy will face off in their respective conference championship games with a berth in the Super Bowl on the line.
With today's action being the final two games to bet on before the Super Bowl, we have to take advantage of them. One of the ways I'm going to do that is by attacking the player prop market. Let's dive into my top four player props for today's games.
NFL Best Props Today
- Jayden Daniels OVER 21.5 Completions (-104) via FanDuel
- Saquon Barkley UNDER 128.5 Rush Yards (-110) via DraftKings
- Xavier Worthy OVER 4.5 Receptions (-148) via FanDuel
- Josh Allen OVER 46.5 Rush Yards (-118) via BetMGM
Jayden Daniels OVER 21.5 Completions (-104)
If you don't count Week 18 against the Cowboys when Jayden Daniels played just half a game, the Commanders' rookie quarterback has racked up 22+ completions in eight straight games, including both games against the Eagles.
Now, with a berth in the Super Bowl on the line, I expect Kliff Kingsbury to continue to lean on his quarterback and have him take to the air early and often. As long as the Commanders don't take a significant lead which would lead to them running the ball to keep the clock moving, Daniels should be in a great spot to once again complete at least 22 passes. If he does, this bet will be a winner.
Saquon Barkley UNDER 128.5 Rush Yards (-110)
At some point, you have to think Saquon Barkley's rushing yards total is too high and I believe this is the game that the betting market went a bit too far. If you look at this wager in terms of probability, I don't believe there's an over 50% chance Barkley will record 129 or more rushing yards, meaning there's value on the under as blasphemous as it may seem.
Going head-to-head with the Commanders' elite offense, the Eagles are going to need to turn to their pass game at some point in this NFC Championship. If that happens, Barkley won't have the carries to reach this high total.
Xavier Worthy OVER 4.5 Receptions (-148)
Patrick Mahomes has begun to rely on Xavier Worthy as his top target at wide receiver. He saw 9+ targets in his last three regular season starts and that production continued in the playoffs, hauling in five receptions on six targets against the Texans in the divisional round.
If that trend continues, this is a great bet as long as you don't mind laying the -148 juice. If you want to be more aggressive, you can bet the OVER 5.5 at +134 at FanDuel.
Josh Allen OVER 46.5 Rush Yards (-118)
Josh Allen averaged 37.31 rushing yards per regular season game, but in the playoffs he relies on his legs a lot more, averaging 52.41 rushing yards per postseason start. Those numbers get even more exaggerated when he faces the Chiefs specifically. In eight games against Kansas City in both the regular season and postseason, he averages 56 rushing yards per game against them.
That's 10 yards higher than his set total for this game. This seems like a home run bet to me.
