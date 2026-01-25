Best NFL Prop Bets Today for Conference Championship Games (How to Bet on Jarrett Stidham)

We only have three NFL games left to watch and bet on this season, and today is the last day that we have more than one game scheduled, so let's make the most of it.

Let's do exactly that by getting in on the prop market. In this article, I'm going to break down my top two player props for both the AFC Championship and the NFC Championship. Let's dive into them.

Best NFL Prop Bets Today

Jarrett Stidham OVER 13.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Kayshon Boutte OVER 35.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Blake Corum UNDER 28.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Kenneth Walker III OVER 85.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

I expect Sean Payton to implement a handful of designed quarterback runs for Jarrett Stidham. He already did those for Bo Nix, but those could get cranked up another notch for a quarterback who isn't going to have the chemistry with their receivers or the ability to throw the ball down the field as Nix did.

In his two starts with the Raiders, Sitdham combined for 14 carries for 84 yards, proving that he's athletic enough to move the ball with his legs.

Kayshon Boutte OVER 35.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

One of the best strategies to move the ball against the Broncos' defense is to throw the ball to whatever side of the field that Patrick Surtain isn't lined up on. With Surtain likely shadowing the Patriots' top receiver, Stefon Diggs, throwing to Kayshon Boutte on the other side of the field would be a smart strategy for the New England offense.

Boutte has racked up 66 yards and 75 yards in the Patriots' first two postseason games, and he's in a great spot to have another strong performance on Sunday.

Blake Corum UNDER 28.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Blake Corum has played around 36% of offensive snaps for the Rams through the first two rounds of the playoffs, so I don't expect him to get many carries against the Seahawks, especially with Los Angeles set as the underdog. Even when Corum does play, he's going to have a tough test ahead of him as the Seahawks rank first in opponent yards per carry (3.7), first in opponent rush EPA, and first in opponent rush success rate.



Kenneth Walker III OVER 85.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

With Zach Charbonet sidelined this week, Kenneth Walker is expected to get the bulk of work for the Seattle Seahawks. He could have a great matchup ahead of him, too, as he gets to face a Rams defense that has regressed in the final stretch of the season. Overall, they have allowed 4.3 yards per carry, an average mark at best.

People don't realize just how much the Seahawks run the ball. 50.61% of their offensive plays are running plays, which is the second-highest run play rate in the NFL. Walker is going to get plenty of work, and he has a chance to rack up the yards against a Rams defense that has been subpar at best of late.



