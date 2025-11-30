Best NFL Prop Bets Today for Week 13 (How to Bet On Josh Allen vs. Steelers)
We're already four games into Week 13 of the NFL season, but there are still plenty of games for us to watch and bet on today. If you want to get in on some player prop action, you've come to the right place.
In this article, I'm going to break down three of my favorite prop bets for today's slate. Let's dive into them.
De'Von Achane UNDER 78.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
The Saints' run defense continues to be one of the more underrated units in the NFL. They rank sixth in opponent rush EPA while allowing just 4.0 yards per carry. The Dolphins may want to turn to the passing game to try to get the ball in De'Von Achane's hands instead of running the ball inside the tackles.
Pat Bryant Longest Reception OVER 13.5 Yards (-110)
The Commanders' secondary has struggled all season, especially when it comes to giving up chunk plays. They have allowed 38 plays of 20+ yards through the air and 10 plays of 40+ yards, the most in the league. That means the Broncos may be able to complete on some long passes, and I'm going to bet on Pat Bryant being on the receiving end of at least one of them. He has been used as a deep threat in their two most recent games, hauling in a reception of 43 yards against the Raiders in Week 10 and a reception of 48 yards against the Chiefs in Week 11. If he continues to be used in that role, he's going to pop off a big one on Sunday night.
Josh Allen to Not Throw an Interception (-102)
Josh Allen has thrown nine interceptions this season, but I'd make a case for that number not getting much higher the rest of the season. Despite the high number of interceptions, Allen has a bad throw percentage of just 13.1%, which is fourth amongst all quarterbacks starting this week. He has been on the bad end of some poor variance when it comes to turnovers, so I think he'll limit them in Week 13 against the Steelers.
