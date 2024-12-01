Best NFL Prop Bets Today for Week 13 (Jaxon Smith-Njigba Poised for Big Day vs. Jets)
Strap in, folks. We have a loaded slate of NFL games to watch and bet on Sunday.
There are plenty of different ways to bet on football including player props, which is the focus of this article. These bets are on player performances instead of wagers on the outcomes of games themselves. I'm going to break down three of my favorite player props for Sunday's Week 13 action.
NFL Best Player Prop Bets Today
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba OVER 55.5 Receiving Yards (-113)
- Lamar Jackson UNDER 222.5 Pass Yards (-113)
- Quentin Johnston Anytime Touchdown (+230)
Jaxon Smith-Njigba OVER 55.5 Receiving Yards (-113)
DK Metcalf may be the most explosive receiver on the Seahawks roster, but Jaxon Smith-Njigba has taken over Tyler Lockett's role as the most reliable pass-catcher and one that Geno Smith has turned to the most this season. JSN leads the team in targets (93), receptions (66), and receiving yards (755), averaging 68.6 receiving yards per game, well above his set total against the Jets.
The Jets rank 29th in opponent dropback EPA since firing Robert Saleh, which opens the door for opposing receivers like Smith-Njigba.
Lamar Jackson UNDER 222.5 Pass Yards (-113)
If the Ravens want to beat the Eagles, they'd be smart to stick to running the football. The Eagles lead the NFL in opponent yards per pass attempt, giving up just 5.5 yards per throw. They're also second in both opponent dropback EPA and opponent dropback success rate since their Week 5 BYE.
The Ravens' game script, especially if they can grab an early lead, will likely be to stick to their run game and not force Jackson to throw the ball unless he has to.
Quentin Johnston Anytime Touchdown (+230)
I'm going to bet on a bounce-back game from Quention Johnston after he was the talk of Monday night when he dropped three passes, one of which could've been a game-changer on a pivotal third down. In Week 13, he and the Chargers get to face a Falcons defense that's dead last in opponent completion percentage.
Mike Hughes of the Falcons out for this game, meaning if A.J. Terrell covers Ladd McConkey, Johnston is going to have a favorable matchup against a backup cornerback on the other side of the field.
Johnston already has six touchdown receptions on the season. I'm surprised he's available at +250 odds to score a seventh against a secondary in as poor of shape as the Falcons.
