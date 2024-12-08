Best NFL Prop Bets Today for Week 14 (Justin Herbert Poised for Big Game vs. Chiefs)
We're rounding the bend before the final stretch of the 2024 NFL regular season. There are 11 games set to take place across the league today which means plenty of betting opportunities.
If you're a props bettor or if you're looking to dip your toe in the play prop world, you've come to the right place. In this article, I'm going to break down three of my favorite player props for today's action. Let's dive into it.
Best NFL Player Props Today
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Justin Herbert OVER 234.5 Pass Yards (-113)
- Saquon Barkley OVER 110.5 Rush Yards (-110)
- Jerome Ford Anytime Touchdown (+360)
Justin Herbert OVER 234.5 Pass Yards (-113)
The Chargers' offense has got better as the season has progressed and they've begun to lean on their passing game more and more. 63.31% of their offensive plays over their last three games have been pass plays. The injury to their running back, J.K. Dobbins, may further contribute to how often they decide to throw the ball.
Now, Justin Herbert gets to face a Chiefs pass defense that has been in the bottom 10 of the NFL over the past few weeks. In fact, since Week 6 they rank 26th in opponent dropback EPA and 25th in opponent dropback success rate.
Saquon Barkley OVER 110.5 Rush Yards (-110)
Saquon Barkley to go over his rushing yards total is my No. 2 ranked player prop for this week:
Saquon Barkley has put himself in the MVP conversation and now he gets to face a Panthers defense that ranks 31st in opponent Rush EPA and dead last in opponent rush success rate while allowing 4.8 yards per carry.
The Eagles also run the ball over 5% more than any other team in the NFL and Barkley has rushed at least 22 times in five of their last six games. I expect him to explode for a massive game on Sunday.
Jerome Ford Anytime Touchdown (+360)
Jerome Ford to find the end zone is my favorite anytime touchdown bet for Week 14. If last week was any indication, the Browns are going to start giving Ford the bulk of the carries moving forward. Nick Chubb has been downright bad since returning from injury, averaging a measly 3.0 yards per carry, which is 1.8 per rush fewer than Ford. Last week against the Broncos, Chubb played just 34% of snaps while Ford played 66%.
If that continues in Week 14 against the Steelers, you're getting a primary running back at almost 4-1 odds to find the end zone. Sounds like a great bet to me.
NFL Week 14 Betting Articles
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!