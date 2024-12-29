Best NFL Prop Bets Today for Week 17 (How to Bet Jayden Daniels vs. Falcons on Sunday Night Football)
We're in the middle of a football overload at Sunday will mark the fourth time over the past five days that we'll have football to watch and bet on.
Thankfully, we're back with some more player props to wager on for today's slate of games. We have a little bit of something for everyone including a play on Jayden Daniels for Sunday night's pivotal showdown in the NFC between the Washington Commanders and Atlanta Falcons.
Best NFL Player Props Today
- Calvin Ridley Longest Receptions OVER 24.5 Yards (-110)
- Sam Darnold OVER 0.5 Interceptions (-130)
- Jayden Daniels OVER 49.5 Rushing Yards (-110)
Calvin Ridley Longest Receptions OVER 24.5 Yards (-110)
The Jaguars have allowed 66 passing plays of 20+ yards this season, the most in the NFL by 11. Their secondary has been by far the worst in the league in 2024, which should be a great matchup for Calvin Ridley. It's also worth noting Ridley has had a reception of at least 25 yards in eight of his last 10 games. I see no reason why he can have another long reception on Sunday in the AFC South Toilet Bowl.
Sam Darnold OVER 0.5 Interceptions (-130)
Sam Darnold has already thrown 11 interceptions this season, including throwing a pick to the Packers in Week 4, and now he and the Vikings will rematch the Packers on Sunday. Green Bay is averaging 1.0 interceptions per game in 2024 and its secondary has done nothing but improve in recent weeks. The Packers' secondary now leads the NFL in opponent dropback EPA since Week 10. I think Darnold throws at least one pick in this game.
Jayden Daniels OVER 49.5 Rushing Yards (-110)
The Falcons' defense continuously has been torched by mobile quarterbacks in recent years. Their lack of ability to create a significant pass rush leaves quarterbacks with options if they can't find any receivers open. Jayden Daniels is averaging 49.1 rushing yards per game and now with this being a big prime-time game with a lot on the line, he'll be incentivized to take off even more than usual. All he has to do is hit his season average for rushing yards and this bet will be a winner.
