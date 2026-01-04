Best NFL Prop Bets Today for Week 18 (Bet on Luther Burden to Score vs. Lions)
It's time to dig our teeth into the last loaded NFL Sunday slate of the regular season. This time next weekend, we'll already be halfway through Super Wild Card Weekend.
Let's take advantage of today's action by getting in on some player props. In this article, I'm going to give you three of my favorites. It's time to dive into it.
Best NFL Prop Bets Today
- Luther Burden III Anytime Touchdown (+130)
- Chris Oladokun OVER 137.5 Passing Yards (-114)
- Derrick Henry OVER 88.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
Lions vs. Bears Prop Bet
Luther Burden III has been on fire for the Bears of late. Over his last two games, he has combined for 14 receptions for 222 yards and a touchdown. Now, with Rome Odunze likely out again and the Bears fighting for the No. 2 seed in the NFC, he's likely to be the primary target is a banged-up Lions' secondary that has been horrific this season. The Lions have allowed the second-most receiving touchdowns to opposing wide receivers this season. That should set Burden up to have another big game, and I love his odds at +130 to find the end zone.
Pick: Luther Burden III Anytime Touchdown (+130)
Chiefs vs. Raiders Prop Bet
I think Chris Oladokun has been impressive in his two starts. He hasn't thrown for many yards, but he was surprisingly effective against one of the best secondaries in the NFL last week. My only concern about this bet is whether or not the Chiefs will ask him to throw the ball enough for him to reach this total. Still, 138 or more yards through the air isn't much to ask for, and he gets to face arguably the worst team in the league, the Raiders. Let Oladokun cook.
Pick: Chris Oladokun OVER 137.5 Passing Yards (-114)
Ravens vs. Steelers Prop Bet
Derrick Henry is always at his best in December and January. Throughout his career, he has averaged 5.22 yards per carry and 93.7 yards per game in December, which is 10 yards more per game than any other monthly average. That trend has continued in his limited action in January, averaging 6.06 yards per carry in his five January games. With Lamar Jackson hurt, the Ravens might just ride Henry to an AFC North title.
Pick: Derrick Henry OVER 88.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
