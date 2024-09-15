Best NFL Prop Bets Today for Week 2 (Target Rashee Rice, Joe Mixon, Cooper Kupp on Sunday)
Looking for some NFL player props to take on Sunday in Week 2?
There are plenty to choose from with 13 games in action, but I’ve narrowed it down to my favorite four – two receivers and two running backs – for Sunday’s slate.
Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice had a big showing in Week 1, and he could be in line for more work in Week 2. Plus, veteran running back Joe Mixon has a great matchup on Sunday Night Football after a strong debut with the Houston Texans.
Throughout the entire Sunday slate, there are props to bet! Let’s examine my favorites for Sept. 15.
Best NFL Player Props for Week 2
- Rashee Rice OVER 66.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
- Cooper Kupp OVER 7.5 Receptions (-155)
- Joe Mixon OVER 69.5 Rushing Yards (-120)
- Brian Robinson Jr. Anytime TD Scorer (+155)
Rashee Rice OVER 66.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice is looking to build on a massive Week 1 where he caught seven of his team-high nine targets for 103 yards in a win over the Baltimore Ravens.
Rice had by far the most targets from Patrick Mahomes, as Travis Kelce was the only other player with at least four targets in Week 1.
Now, Rice gets to take on the Cincinnati Bengals, a team he torched for 127 yards on five catches in Week 17 last season.
It’s pretty clear that Rice is the top target in the passing game at the moment – even if Kelce is on the field. Betting the OVER on Mahomes’ No. 1 receiver is too easy to pass up at this number.
Cooper Kupp OVER 7.5 Receptions (-155)
With Puka Nacua on injured reserve with a knee injury, Cooper Kupp is a must bet for Week 2.
The star receiver saw an absurd 21 targets (catching 14 of them) from Matthew Stafford in Week 1, and he looked healthy against Detroit. Kupp may have a ton left in the tank even though injuries slowed him down in 2023.
The Arizona Cardinals allowed 34 points to the Buffalo Bills in Week 1, although Buffalo deployed a balanced attack to get that done. Still, we’ve seen the Los Angeles Rams lean on the pass in recent years.
I think Kupp is a lock to see double-digit targets, and he may see closer to 20 again if the Rams fall behind against the Cards in Week 2.
Joe Mixon OVER 69.5 Rushing Yards (-120)
The Houston Texans traded for veteran running back Joe Mixon this offseason, and they aren’t going to shy away from using him on offense.
Mixon received 30 carries in Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts, rushing for 159 yards and a touchdown in the process.
Now, Mixon and the Texans take on a Chicago Bears team that allowed 5.4 yards per carry in Week 1, giving up 82 yards on 16 carries to Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard.
If Mixon’s workload is even just around 20 carries, I love him to clear this prop on Sunday Night Football.
Brian Robinson Jr. Anytime TD Scorer (+155)
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. operated as the clear-cut No. 1 back against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1, carrying the ball 12 times for 40 yards while reeling in three of his four targets for 49 yards.
Veteran Austin Ekeler (four targets, two carries) was a distant second behind Robinson in running back touches, and we just saw Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones light up the New York Giants for 109 yards and a score in Week 1.
While Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels ran for two scores against Tampa Bay, Robinson Jr. still punched one in as well.
With Washington leaning on the running game a little more with a rookie quarterback under center, Robinson Jr. is a solid bet to score against a defense that was picked apart by Minnesota on Sunday.
