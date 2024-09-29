Best NFL Prop Bets Today for Week 4 (Andy Dalton Will Shine vs. Bengals)
We're just hours away from NFL Sunday action kicking off, which means it's time to place your bets.
Remember, there are more ways to bet on the NFL than just wagering on sides and totals. Player props are also an option for bettors. If you want to sprinkle on a few player props for today, you've come to the right place.
I'm going to break down three props I love for Sunday's slate. Let's dive into it.
Best NFL Player Props Today
- Andy Dalton OVER 21.5 Completions (+105) via DraftKings
- Pat Freiermuth Anytime TD (+400) via Caesars
- Kyler Murray OVER 230.5 Pass Yards (-114) via FanDuel
Andy Dalton OVER 21.5 Completions (+105)
Andy Dalton will be facing his former team in his second start of the season for the Carolina Panthers. It should be a favorable matchup for the Red Rifle as the Bengals rank 30th in the NFL in opponent completion percentage, allowing teams to complete 75% of passes against them.
Considering the Panthers had success last week with Dalton throwing the ball 37 total times, I expect them to lean on him again on Sunday to see if he can re-create last week's success.
Pat Freiermuth Anytime TD (+400)
George Pickens is the clear No. 1 option in the passing game for the Steelers, but it's the tight end, Pat Freiermuth, who's No. 2. He's second on the team in both targets (13) and receptions (12) so it's only a matter of time before he scores his first touchdown of the year.
It’s also worth noting the Indianapolis Colts allowed Cole Kmet, the tight end for the Chicago Bears, to haul in 10 receptions for 97 yards and a touchdown last week. That should set up Freiermuth for a big performance on Sunday.
Kyler Murray OVER 230.5 Pass Yards (-114)
Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals have the chance to host the Washington Commanders in Week 4 who have arguably the worst defense in the NFL so far this season. They're allowing 8.0 yards per pass attempt and 255.7 total passing yards per game through the first three weeks.
Murray averages 239.4 passing yards per game in his career so all we're asking him to do is hit his career average against one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL and this bet will be a winner.
NFL Week 4 Betting Stories
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!