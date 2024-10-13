Best NFL Prop Bets Today for Week 6 (Jahmyr Gibbs Poised to Run All Over Cowboys)
NFL action rolls on today with 12 games set to take place on Sunday. An NFL London showdown between the Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars will get things started off and then the Sunday Night Football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants.
If you want my best bet on sides or totals for every game today, you can find them in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets". If you're more of a player prop bettor, you've come to the right place. I'm going to give you my three favorites for Sunday's slate right here.
Top NFL Player Props Today
- Jahmyr Gibbs OVER 57.5 Rush yards (-115)
- Drake London OVER 68.5 Receiving Yards (-111)
- Rome Odunze OVER 3.5 Receptions (+126)
Jahmyr Gibbs OVER 57.5 Rush yards (-115)
The Cowboys run defense is atrocious. They're dead last in the NFL in opponent Rush EPA and 29th in opponent Rush Success Rate. That should set up the Lions' running backs to have big games against this defense.
With Jahmyr Gibbs and Jordan Montgomery's rushing yards totals both at 57.5, I'm going to back Gibbs based on the fact he's averaging 1.0 more yards per carry than Montgomery has so far in 2024.
Drake London OVER 68.5 Receiving Yards (-111)
Drake London and the Falcons' pass-attack got off to a slow start this season but he has exploded in recent weeks. He has now seen double-digit targets in two straight games and he's coming off a 154-yard performance against the Buccaneers.
Things will only get better against a Panthers defense that's 30th in opponent yards per pass attempt (7.9) along with 31st in opponent Drop Back Success Rate. London is poised to have another big performance, fresh off a mini-BYE week.
Rome Odunze OVER 3.5 Receptions (+126)
When I look at the Bears' numbers so far this season the amount of targets Rome Odunze has seen jumps off the page to me. He has seen 29 targets in five games yet has hauled in only 15 of them. Those reception numbers should grow as long as he continues to be targeted early and often in these games.
Considering the Jaguars are allowing 26.0 completions per game, the fourth most in the NFL, there are going to be plenty of receptions to be spread around in Sunday's London game. I love that we can get plus-money on Odunze to haul in at least four of them.
