Best NFL Prop Bets Today for Wild Card Weekend (Bet on Justin Herbert to Have Big Game vs. Patriots)

Two Wild Card games are already in the books, and we have a trio of games ahead of us today. The Bills and Jaguars will kick things off, then the 49ers and Eagles will play in the late afternoon. Action will wrap up with a prime-time matchup between the Chargers and Eagles.
In this article, I'm going to give you three of my favorite prop bets for today's slate of games. Let's dive into them.
Best NFL Prop Bets Today
Travis Etienne OVER 63.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
The Bills have one of the worst run defenses in the NFL. They rank 31st in the league in opponent rush EPA, and they have allowed 5.1 yards per carry. The Jaguars would be smart to lean on their running game to attack Buffalo, where it's weak, which means handing the ball off to Travis Etienne early and often. He has averaged 65.1 rushing yards per game this season, so as long as he hits his average, this bet will cash.
A.J. Brown Anytime Touchdown (+130)
The 49ers' pass defense is the worst amongst all playoff teams, ranking 25th in the NFL in opponent dropback EPA. That could lead to big things for the Eagles' passing attack, including A.J. Brown, who had a big second half of the season. He has seen double-digit targets in five of his last seven games and scored four combined touchdowns in that stretch. If the Eagles decide to go to the air against the San Francisco defense, Brown to score a touchdown at +130 is going to be a great bet to have.
Justin Herbert OVER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (+105)
I expect Justin Herbert to have a big game on Sunday night against this Patriots' secondary. New England ranks outside the top 10 in virtually every single pass defense metric, despite playing one of the easiest schedules in NFL history. They've also allowed 1.5 passing touchdowns per game and have the third-worst red zone defense, allowing opponents to score a touchdown on 67.5% of red zone trips against them.
It's time for Herbert to have a statement playoff win, and at +115 odds, I think it's a great bet on him to throw for 2+ touchdowns.
