Best NFL Prop Bets Today for Week 1 (Expect Bijan Robinson to Play Big Role in Falcons Offense)

We are just hours away from the start of the first NFL Sunday of the season!
It's truly the best time of year and the only thing we can do to make it better is place a few bets. I've already given you my favorite side and totals bets for today, so now it's time to zero in on a few player props I like as well.
Here are my top three player props for Sunday's action.
Steelers vs. Falcons Prop Bet
If the offseason reports are true that the Falcons plan to use Bijan Robinson in a "Christian McCaffrey-esque role" in 2024, expect his receptions per game to increase this season. He already averaged 3.4 receptions per game under Arthur Smith, so now that he plays in an offense that plans to utilize him as much as possible, it's reasonable to think he can rack up at least four receptions this afternoon.
Finally, it's worth noting the Steelers defense gave up the sixth most receptions to running backs (92) last season.
Pick: Bijan Robinson OVER 3.5 Receptions
Patriots vs. Bengals Prop Bet
Betting on the Patriots' offense this season could be a bold move, but with Jacoby Brissett's passing yards total set at a shamefully low number of 202.5, I have no choice but to bet the OVER today against the Bengals, who gave up the most yards per pass attempt in the NFL last season at 7.6.
The Bengals are the biggest favorites on the board today so if they get out to an early lead, the Patriots will be forced to throw the ball often, leading to potential garbage time yards for Brissett.
Asking Brissett to go over his yards total today isn't an unreasonable ask.
Pick: Jacoby Brissett OVER 202.5 Passing Yards
Titans vs. Bears Prop Bet
245.5 passing yards is an extremely high total for a rookie quarterback in his NFL debut, especially playing in an offense that has a ton of new pieces and a new offensive coordinator.
It's also worth noting how good of a job the Titans did beefing up their secondary this offseason. They traded for L'Jarius Snead from the Chiefs and signed Chidobe Awuzie from the Bengals and Quandre Diggs from the Seahawks. This is a sneaky tough matchup for the USC product in his first NFL start. The UNDER on his passing yards total is my favorite prop bet for the opening slate of games.
Pick: Caleb Williams UNDER 245.5 Passing Yards
