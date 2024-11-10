Best NFL Prop Bets Today for Week 10 (Alvin Kamara Poised for Big Day vs. Falcons)
Sunday's NFL action is about to get begin and if you're just looking to place some bets now, don't worry, I have you covered. If you're new to betting on player props or if you're a seasoned vet of props, there are three that I love for today's action that I recommend getting in on.
Let's dive into them.
Best NFL Player Props Today
- Alvin Kamara OVER 112.5 Rush + Rec Yards (-115) via BetMGM
- Nick Folk OVER 1.5 Field Goals (-110) via BetMGM
- C.J. Stroud UNDER 243.5 Pass Yards (-113) via FanDuel
Alvin Kamara OVER 112.5 Rush + Rec Yards (-115)
The Saints are out of offensive weapons at wideout, meaning Alvin Kamara is going to have to be their go-to option for the duration of their game today against their NFC South rivals, the Atlanta Falcons. Kamara is coming off a game where he ran the ball 29 times, so expect him to get a plethora of touches again today against a Falcons defense that's 24th in opponent rush EPA and 31st in opponent rush success rate.
Kamara combined for 119 air and ground yards in their first game against the Saints in Week 4.
Nick Folk OVER 1.5 Field Goals (-110)
I don't often bet kicker props, but I love this one on the Titans kicker. Tennessee will take on a Los Angeles team today that ranks second in the NFL in red zone defense, keeping opponent's out of the end zone on 60% of red zone trips against them. That has led to an average of 1.9 field goal attempts against the Chargers per game this season.
Nick Folk is a perfect 11-of-11 on field goals this season and he should get his fair share of chances to build on that today as the Titans will likely have their offensive drives stall in the Chargers side of the field more often than once.
C.J. Stroud UNDER 243.5 Pass Yards (-113)
I'm looking to fade the Houston Texans quarterback, C.J. Stroud, on Sunday Night Football. They're set to take on the Detroit Lions, who have had one of the most effective secondaries in the NFL the past few weeks. Since Week 5, they lead the NFL in opponent dropback EPA and they're didth in opponent dropback success rate.
Stroud has regressed this season. He enters this week ranking just 24th in the NFL in EPA+CPOE composite, which is one spot below Daniel Jones and one spot above Drake Maye. He has only reached 200+ pass yards once in the last four games. I don't think he hits the OVER on his total on Sunday night against the stout Lions secondary.
