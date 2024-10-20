Best NFL Prop Bets Today for Week 7 (Tony Pollard Poised for Big Day vs. Bills)
Strap in, folks. We're set for a loaded day of NFL action!
If you haven't placed your bets yet, don't worry, I have you covered. I've been diving into the numbers all week to find the best bets to place across the board and in this article, I'm going to break down my top three players props for Sunday's action, including Tony Pollard to go over his rushing total against the Buffalo Bills.
Let's dive into it.
Best NFL Players Props Today
- Breece Hall UNDER 62.5 Rush Yards (-113) via FanDuel
- Tee Higgins OVER 5.5 Receptions (+116) via FanDuel
- Tony Pollard OVER 67.5 Rush Yards (-115) via BetMGM
Breece Hall UNDER 62.5 Rush Yards (-113)
We're starting with a player prop for the Sunday Night Football showdown between the Jets and Steelers. New York may win this game, but they're likely going to struggle to get their running game going. The Steelers rank second in the NFL this season in both opponent rush EPA and opponent yards per carry, allowing teams to average just 3.6 yards per carry.
Breece Hall has failed to post good numbers when facing great run defenses this season including gaining just four yards against the Broncos and 23 yards against the Vikings. Expect a similar performance for him tonight.
Tee Higgins OVER 5.5 Receptions (+116)
Tee Higgins has seen double-digit targets in two of his four starts this season, including 14 targets against the Baltimore Ravens. Teams have focused in on shutting down Ja'Marr Chase, which has left things open for Higgins and Joe Burrow has taken advantage.
If Higgins hauls in at least six receptions today, which he has already done in three of his four starts this season, he's going to cash in a plus-money player prop for us.
Tony Pollard OVER 67.5 Rush Yards (-115)
Believe it or not, the Buffalo Bills are one of the worst teams in the NFL in stopping the run. They're dead last amongst all teams in opponent yards per carry, allowing 5.3. They're also 22nd in opponent rush EPA and have allowed huge performances by the likes of Breece Hall, Derrick Henry, and Travis Etienne this season.
That means Tony Pollard should be poised for a big game against them today. He has surpassed 63.5 rush yards in three of the Titan's five games this season while averaging 4.3 yards per rush attempt. He also averaged 15.6 carries per game so he'll get his fair share of chances against the Bills.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!