Best NFL Prop Bets Today for Week 8 (Jaguars Defense is No Match for Jordan Love)

With 14 games set to take place today and no London game, we're going to be on football overload from 1 pm et onward. There are eight games in the 1pm et time slot and then five games in the late afternoon. That's going to give us plenty of betting opportunities throughout today's action.
If you're looking for a few player props to bet on for Week 8, you've come to the right place. I'm going to break down my top three player props for Sunday's slate, including one on Jordan Love to have a huge performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
- Anthony Richardson UNDER 16.5 Completions (-125) via DraftKings
- Javonte Williams OVER 62.5 Rush Yards (-118) via BetMGM
- Jordan Love OVER 260.5 (-113) via FanDuel
Anthony Richardson UNDER 16.5 Completions (-125)
There's a stat amongst lovers of football analytics called "EPA+CPOE" which stands for "Expected points add and completion percentage over expected". It's largely used to measure quarterback performance and if you take all quarterbacks who have played at least 128 snaps this season, Anthony Richardson ranks dead last by a significant margin.
In fact, you may be surprised to find out he has only completed more than 10 passes once all season. He has a below 50% completion percentage and has struggled with his accuracy more so than we've seen from another quarterback in a long time.
Now, he has to face a Texans defense that allows the lowest opponent completion percentage in the league. All of that adds up to betting on Richardson to go UNDER his completion total being a no-brainer wager.
Javonte Williams OVER 62.5 Rush Yards (-118)
Javonte Williams has looked impressive in the Denver Broncos' last few games and now he has one of the most favorable matchups he'll have all season. The Carolina Panthers rank 29th both opponent rush EPA and opponent success rate while also allowed the most overall rushing yards per game at 162.1.
I expect the Broncos will run the ball early and often in what will likely be a blowout in favor of Denver. I wouldn't be surprised if Williams soars over this total for the second straight week.
Jordan Love OVER 260.5 (-113)
The Jacksonville Jaguars have struggled to defend against the pass all season. They're dead last in opponent dropback EPA, 26th in opponent dropback success rate, and they allow teams to average 7.6 yards per throw, the third highest mark in the league.
Now they have to try to defend against Jordan Love and the stacked Packers receiving core. Love is already averaging 270.2 passing yards per game this season so if he can hit his season average against the abysmal Jaguars secondary, this bet will be a winner.
