Best NFL Week 10 Anytime TD Scorer Picks (Target Evan Engram, Chuba Hubbard)

The Sports Illustrated Betting team breaks down their favorite players to score a touchdown in Week 10 of the 2024 NFL season.

Peter Dewey, Iain MacMillan

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram.
Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

What's better than betting on -- and hitting -- an anytime touchdown on a Sunday?

When the play is for plus money, it hits a little different, and the SI Betting team has a pair of players to consider for Week 10.

NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan loves the usage for tight end Evan Engram, while Peter Dewey is targeting a running back who has a nose for the end zone this season.

Here's a breakdown each both of the picks for Week 10.

Best Week 10 Anytime TD Scorer Picks

  • Evan Engram Anytime TD (+240) – Iain MacMillan
  • Chuba Hubbard Anytime TD (+110) – Peter Dewey

Evan Engram Anytime TD (+240) – Iain MacMillan

With Christian Kirk injured, the Jacksonville Jaguars have been forced to look to their tight end early and often the past few weeks. As a result, Evan Engram has seen 10 targets in two of his last four games, hauling in a minimum of four receptions in each of them.

It’s also worth noting Trevor Lawrence has been playing much better of late, and he now has to face a Vikings team that is one of the most elite run defenses in the NFL. Throwing the ball, hopefully to his tight end, is going to be one the Jaguars’ routes to success on Sunday.

Engram has just one touchdown this season, but based on previous season’s results, more touchdown receptions are going to come his way sooner rather than later.

Note: There's a chance Lawrence misses Week 10 with a shoulder injury.

Chuba Hubbard Anytime TD (+110) – Peter Dewey

I’m buying Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard on Sunday against the New York Giants after he signed a new deal with the franchise on Thursday.

Hubbard is having a career year, rushing for 665 yards and five scores – averaging 5.0 yards per carry – through nine games this season.

With Bryce Young under center again in Week 10, I expect the Panthers to lean on Hubbard, who saw 17 touches and scored twice in Week 9. Hubbard has found the end zone in five of his last seven games, and he has a terrific matchup on Sunday.

The Panthers are playing the New York Giants, who have allowed a league-high 5.2 yards per carry this season. New York has also already given up seven rushing touchdowns.

Don’t be shocked if Hubbard has a big game with the Panther committing to him as one of their backs of the future.

