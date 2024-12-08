Best NFL Week 14 Anytime TD Scorer Picks (Target Jerry Jeudy, This Tight End on Sunday)
Week 14 of the NFL season is upon us, and there are plenty of players to consider betting on to find the end zone on Sunday.
Every week, the SI Betting team shares their favorite players to hit paydirt, and this week we're looking at a wide receiver that is fresh off of a career game and a tight end that could be in line for an expanded role on Sunday.
With six teams on the bye, there are a few less games than there were in Week 13, but that shouldn't stop bettors from finding a plus money pick to score.
Here's who our team is considering in Week 14.
Best Week 14 Anytime TD Scorer Picks
- Jerry Jeudy Anytime TD (+145) – Peter Dewey
- Juwan Johnson Anytime TD (+340) - Iain MacMillan
Jerry Jeudy Anytime TD (+145) – Peter Dewey
Maybe I’m buying too high on Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, but he’s been on fire since Jameis Winston became the team’s starting quarterback after Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending Achilles injury.
In his last five games, Jeudy has 33 catches on 49 targets for 614 yards and two scores. He’s also caught a two-point conversation.
In that five-game stretch, Jeudy has multiple 100-yard games, including a 235-yards game against his former team – the Denver Broncos – on Monday Night Football in Week 13.
Despite playing the Pittsburgh Steelers in the snow earlier this season. Jeudy had six catches on six targets for 85 yards in that matchup. He’s been targeted at least six times in every game that Winston is under center, and the Steelers were exposed a bit through the air last week against the Cincinnati Bengals.
I love taking the former first-round pick to continue his breakout season on Sunday.
Juwan Johnson Anytime TD (+340) – Iain MacMillan
Taysom Hill was the Saints go-to weapon when they got in the red zone but now with the dynamic player sidelined for the rest of the season, they’re going to have to look another direction and I think tight end Juwan Johnson will be the biggest benefactor.
We already saw him have an increased workload last week when Hill left the game, seeing seven total targets and hauling in five receptions for 36 yards. If that continues this week, look for him to find the end zone for the third time this season.
