Best NFL Week 16 Anytime TD Scorer Picks (Target Chuba Hubbard, This Star Receiver)
There are just three regular season weeks left in the 2025 NFL season, which means there are only three major Sunday slates to bet on some touchdowns!
Playoff spots are on the line in Week 16, as four teams can clinch a spot by simply winning, and several others can put themselves in a better spot to clinch over the course of the final two weeks.
So, which teams and players are worth targeting in the anytime TD market?
Each week, NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan and managing editor Peter Dewey share their favorite anytime touchdown scorer picks, attempting to help our readers cash in on a plus-money prop. After a 2-0 showing in Week 14, we had tough showing in Week 15 (0-for-2). So, we're looking to bounce back this Sunday.
This week, we're targeting a star receiver and a running back that are both hovering around 2/1 to find the end zone on Sunday.
Here's a breakdown -- and the latest odds -- for each of these touchdown props in Week 16.
Best NFL Week 16 Anytime TD Scorer Picks
- DK Metcalf Anytime TD (+165) – Peter Dewey
- Chuba Hubbard Anytime TD (+200) – Iain MacMillan
DK Metcalf Anytime TD (+165) – Peter Dewey
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf snapped a six-game scoreless streak by finding the end zone on Monday night in Week 15 against the Miami Dolphins.
That’s a positive sign moving forward for the Steelers, as Metcalf had scored five times in the first seven weeks of the regular season.
He has a great matchup in Week 16, as the Steelers take on the Detroit Lions. Detroit has been awful defending the pass, partially due to a ton of injuries in their secondary. Detroit ranks 17th in the NFL in EPA/Pass, and it’s allowed 28 passing touchdowns – the fourth-most in the NFL.
Of those 28 passing scores, 20 of them have gone to opposing wide receivers, the second-most in the NFL. The Lions have also allowed the most receiving yards to opposing wideouts through the first 14 games of the season.
Metcalf has six scores overall in the 2025 campaign, and he’s had 10 catches over his last two games. I expect another big workload for the star wideout, and I love the price (+165) for him to hit paydirt in Week 16.
Chuba Hubbard Anytime TD (+200) – Iain MacMillan
While Rico Dowdle has taken over as the primary running back for the Carolina Panthers, Chuba Hubbard has still been getting plenty of touches, including in the passing game.
He has played 4o percent or more of the offensive snaps in the Panthers' last two games, which includes a receiving touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams.
That could play a big role against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday as Tampa Bay has allowed the most receiving yards and the fifth-most receiving touchdowns to opposing running backs.
I expect Hubbard to play a significant role in the Panthers' offensive gameplan, making him a great bet to score at 2-1.
