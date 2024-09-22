Best NFL Week 3 Anytime TD Scorer Picks (Ezekiel Elliott, Justice Hill Highlight Top Predictions Sunday)
Looking to bet on a player to find the end zone on Sunday?
You've come to the right place, as the SI Betting teams shares their favorite picks to score a touchdown each week of the NFL season.
This week, we're locking in on the Dallas Cowboys-Baltimore Ravens matchup, as two of our NFL betting insiders are targeting a running back in that matchup to find the end zone.
Plus, there is another running back in the 4 p.m. EST slate that may be undervalued after seeing an increase in snap share and touches in Week 2.
Let's bet on some touchdowns!
Best Week 3 Anytime TD Scorer Picks
- Ezekiel Elliott Anytime TD (+140) – Jennifer Piacenti
- Justice Hill Anytime TD (+500) – Iain MacMillan
- Chuba Hubbard Anytime TD (+165) – Peter Dewey
Ezekiel Elliott Anytime TD (+140) – Jennifer Piacenti
The Dallas Cowboys are going to be able to move the ball through the air versus a Baltimore Ravens secondary that has allowed the most passing yards (527) to opposing quarterbacks this season.
When they get to the goal line, they’ll give it to Elliott. The Ravens have allowed a TD to the opposing running back in each game this season. The +140 looks awfully attractive.
Justice Hill Anytime TD (+500) – Iain MacMillan
Despite Justice Hill being the backup to Derrick Henry and the former Tennessee Titan receiving the bulk of the carries, Hill has been playing a higher percentage of snaps. He has been on the field for 54% of offensive snaps while Henry has played just 46%.
Hill has been a weapon in the passing game and I foresee an increased number of carries in the future. A 5-1 longshot bet on a "backup" running back who plays 54% snaps is too good of value for me to pass up.
Chuba Hubbard Anytime TD (+165) – Peter Dewey
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard has a favorable matchup in Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season against the Las Vegas Raiders defense.
So far this season, the Raiders have allowed 6.1 yards per carry (the second most in the NFL) and a pair of rushing touchdowns through two games. They did face two solid rushing offenses (the Los Angeles Chargers and Baltimore Ravens), but I think Hubbard is primed for a big game on Sunday.
Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton should bring some more stability to a struggling Carolina offense, and Hubbard actually played well against the Chargers in Week 2, rushing for 64 yards on 10 carries. He also had four catches on five targets in that matchup.
After playing 54 percent of the Panthers’ offensive snaps in Week 1 and logging just six carries, Hubbard played 58 percent of the snaps in Week 2 (28 total) and received 10 carries and five targets. That means when Hubbard was on the field, the ball went to him over 50 percent of the time.
Since the Raiders are beatable on the ground, and Carolina should have some better drives with Dalton under center, I wouldn’t be shocked to see the former fourth-round pick find the end zone on Sunday.
