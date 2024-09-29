Best NFL Week 4 Anytime TD Scorer Picks (Target Chris Godwin, Pat Freiermuth on Sunday)
Not sure who to bet to score a touchdown in the NFL on Sunday?
Don't worry, the SI Betting teams shares their favorite picks to score a touchdown each week of the NFL season., and we're back with another round of plays after hitting on Chuba Hubbard in Week 3.
This week, we're all about the pass catchers.
Peter Dewey and Jen Piacenti are eyeing receivers that are +195 or higher to find the end zone but have seen plenty of looks from the quarterbacks so far in 2024. Iain MacMillan is taking a similar route, but he's looking at a tight end that could be undervalued based on his opponent in Week 4.
Let's bet on some touchdowns for Week 4!
Best Week 4 Anytime TD Scorer Picks
- Pat Freiermuth Anytime TD (+400) – Iain MacMillan
- Tee Higgins Anytime TD (+200) – Peter Dewey
- Chris Godwin Anytime TD (+195) – Jennifer Piacenti
Pat Freieirmuth Anytime TD (+400) – Iain MacMillan
George Pickens is the clear No. 1 option in the passing game for the Steelers, but it's the tight end, Pat Freiermuth, who's No. 2. He's second on the team in both targets (13) and receptions (12) so it's only a matter of time before he scores his first touchdown of the year.
It’s also worth noting the Indianapolis Colts allowed Cole Kmet, the tight end for the Chicago Bears, to haul in 10 receptions for 97 yards and a touchdown last week. That should set up Freiermuth for a big performance on Sunday.
Tee Higgins Anytime TD (+200) – Peter Dewey
I think this is the week for Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, who missed the first two games of the season with a hamstring injury.
Ja’Marr Chase found the end zone twice in Week 3, but Higgins was targeted when Cincy got close, receiving multiple targets in the end zone. Unfortunately, he couldn’t get both feet down on one, and another ended up being just out of his reach.
Still, two of Higgins’ six targets came in the red zone and he played 90 percent of the Bengals’ snaps in Week 3. That’s a good sign for his usage going forward.
Now, Higgins gets to face a Carolina Panthers defense that has allowed seven passing touchdowns on the season (tied for the second most in the NFL), 5.7 yards per play (seventh worst mark in the NFL and 95 points (the most in the NFL).
Chris Godwin Anytime TD (+195) – Jennifer Piacenti
Chris Godwin has been Baker Mayfield’s favorite target this year. He leads the team with a 29.3% target share and 253 total yards for an average of 84 per game, with three total touchdowns.
He’s also Mayfield’s first read 38.2% of the time – that’s the fourth-highest mark among all NFL receivers.
This week he faces a Philadelphia Eagles team that has allowed four touchdowns through the first three games to receivers in the slot, where Godwin runs 62.8% of his routes.
