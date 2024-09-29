SI

Best NFL Week 4 Anytime TD Scorer Picks (Target Chris Godwin, Pat Freiermuth on Sunday)

The Sports Illustrated Betting team breaks down their favorite players to score a touchdown in Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season.

Peter Dewey, Iain MacMillan, Jennifer Piacenti

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Not sure who to bet to score a touchdown in the NFL on Sunday?

Don't worry, the SI Betting teams shares their favorite picks to score a touchdown each week of the NFL season., and we're back with another round of plays after hitting on Chuba Hubbard in Week 3.

This week, we're all about the pass catchers.

Peter Dewey and Jen Piacenti are eyeing receivers that are +195 or higher to find the end zone but have seen plenty of looks from the quarterbacks so far in 2024. Iain MacMillan is taking a similar route, but he's looking at a tight end that could be undervalued based on his opponent in Week 4.

Let's bet on some touchdowns for Week 4!

Best Week 4 Anytime TD Scorer Picks

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

  • Pat Freiermuth Anytime TD (+400) – Iain MacMillan
  • Tee Higgins Anytime TD (+200) – Peter Dewey
  • Chris Godwin Anytime TD (+195) – Jennifer Piacenti 

Pat Freieirmuth Anytime TD (+400) – Iain MacMillan

George Pickens is the clear No. 1 option in the passing game for the Steelers, but it's the tight end, Pat Freiermuth, who's No. 2. He's second on the team in both targets (13) and receptions (12) so it's only a matter of time before he scores his first touchdown of the year.

It’s also worth noting the Indianapolis Colts allowed Cole Kmet, the tight end for the Chicago Bears, to haul in 10 receptions for 97 yards and a touchdown last week. That should set up Freiermuth for a big performance on Sunday.

Tee Higgins Anytime TD (+200) – Peter Dewey

I think this is the week for Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, who missed the first two games of the season with a hamstring injury.

Ja’Marr Chase found the end zone twice in Week 3, but Higgins was targeted when Cincy got close, receiving multiple targets in the end zone. Unfortunately, he couldn’t get both feet down on one, and another ended up being just out of his reach.

Still, two of Higgins’ six targets came in the red zone and he played 90 percent of the Bengals’ snaps in Week 3. That’s a good sign for his usage going forward.

Now, Higgins gets to face a Carolina Panthers defense that has allowed seven passing touchdowns on the season (tied for the second most in the NFL), 5.7 yards per play (seventh worst mark in the NFL and 95 points (the most in the NFL).  

Chris Godwin Anytime TD (+195) – Jennifer Piacenti

Chris Godwin has been Baker Mayfield’s favorite target this year. He leads the team with a 29.3% target share and 253 total yards for an average of 84 per game, with three total touchdowns. 

He’s also Mayfield’s first read 38.2% of the time – that’s the fourth-highest mark among all NFL receivers. 

This week he faces a  Philadelphia Eagles team that has allowed four touchdowns through the first three games to receivers in the slot, where Godwin runs 62.8% of his routes.

More NFL Week 4 Betting Stories

manual

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Peter Dewey
PETER DEWEY

Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.

Iain MacMillan
IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

Jennifer Piacenti
JENNIFER PIACENTI

In addition to being a fantasy sports and betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, Jennifer is a radio host for Sirius XM Fantasy Sports Radio, and she hosts her own podcast, “Waiver Wired” on the Extra Points podcast network. Jennifer has been nominated for multiple FSWA awards for her NFL DFS video series. She’s a Scott Fish Bowl Finalist, and she finished third overall in the 2021 NFFC post-season mini. Jennifer is also a featured expert on MLB Network’s “Bettor’s Eye,” and a member of the esteemed Tout Wars, the fantasy baseball battle of the experts.

Home/Betting