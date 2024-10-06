Best NFL Week 5 Anytime TD Scorer Picks (Target Rome Odunze, Javonte Williams on Sunday)
Looking to bet on an anytime touchdown scorer in Week 5?
With four teams on the bye, there are a few less games to bet on this Sunday, but that's not stopping the SI Betting team from delivering three picks at plus money.
NFL betting insiders Iain MacMillanan and Jennifer Piacenti are both looking at receivers on Sunday that are north of +200 to find the end zone but have received a ton of looks.
Let's break down each of these picks!
Best Week 5 Anytime TD Scorer Picks
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Javonte Williams Anytime TD (+185) – Peter Dewey
- Rome Odunze Anytime TD (+320) – Iain MacMillan
- Jerry Jeudy Anytime TD (+235) – Jennifer Piacenti
Javonte Williams Anytime TD (+185) – Peter Dewey
It hasn’t been a great start to the season for Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams, as he’s averaging just 3.23 yards per carry and has lost work to both rookie Tyler Badie and change-of-pace back Jaleel McLaughlin this season.
However, Badie went down with a scary injury in Week 4 and Williams went on to have his best game of the season, carrying the ball 16 times for 77 yards while adding two catches for three yards.
The Broncos offense is hard to trust – it has just four total touchdowns this season – but Bo Nix has only thrown for one score in four games, so bettors almost have to bet on the running game in this matchup.
Overall, this is a favorable matchup for Williams – probably the best he’s had all season.
The Raiders are allowing 5.1 yards per carry – the third most in the NFL – and Williams has seen at least nine opportunities (carries and targets) in every game while playing at least 51 percent of the snaps.
He should build on a strong Week 4 showing on Sunday.
Rome Odunze Anytime TD (+320) – Iain MacMillan
Despite being fourth on the Chicago Bears in receptions, Rome Odunze has seen the second most targets with 23, which tells me that while the overall numbers aren’t there yet, they’re coming sooner rather than later.
He and the Bears passing offense have a favorable matchup in the Carolina Panthers this week which could set up for an Odunze breakout game.
Carolina ranks 27th in opponent dropback EPA and, more importantly, allows 2.3 passing touchdowns per game, the second most in the NFL.
To get north of 3-1 odds on the second most targeted receiver taking on one of the worst secondaries in the league is a no-brainer of a bet. Let’s bet on the rookie to find the end zone for the second time in his career.
Jerry Jeudy Anytime TD (+235) – Jennifer Piacenti
I like the payout here for Cleveland Browns receiver Jerry Jeudy versus a Commanders’ defense that has allowed a league-high 10 touchdowns to opposing receivers.
Amari Cooper and Jerry Jeuy are tied with a team-leading 33.3% of the team’s red zone targets, but Jeudy’s TD has a nicer payout. Jeudy leads the Browns in receiving yards (190) and yards per reception (10.9) and he has one touchdown so far this season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
