Best NFL Week 8 Anytime TD Scorer Picks (Target Rachaad White, Tyreek Hill on Sunday)

The Sports Illustrated Betting team breaks down their favorite players to score a touchdown in Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season.

Peter Dewey, Iain MacMillan, Jennifer Piacenti

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) celebrates.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) celebrates. / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The NFL has all 32 teams in action in Week 8 of the 2024 season, meaning there are a ton of opportunities to find a player to bet on to score a touchdown on Sunday.

The SI Betting team shares our favorite anytime touchdown scorer picks each week, and in Week 8 we're targeting a pair of rookies -- and one veteran -- to hit paydirt.

NFL betting insider thinks a Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back could be undervalued against the Atlanta Falcons, while Iain MacMillan is targeting the top rookie tight end to score in a divisional matchup.

Three players at plus money to get six?

It doesn't get much better than that for Week 8.

Best Week 8 Anytime TD Scorer Picks

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

  • Rachaad White Anytime TD (+110) – Jennifer Piacenti
  • Brock Bowers Anytime TD (+255) – Iain MacMillan
  • Tyreek Hill Anytime TD (+110) – Peter Dewey

Rachaad White Anytime TD (+110) – Jennifer Piacenti

With no Evans or Godwin, the Buccaneers will need to use their entire running back room and utilize their pass-catching abilities. White caught two touchdowns Monday night vs. the Ravens, and for the season he owns a 13% target share. White could easily end up being the most targeted player in this game, and he has seen 10 red zone looks this season. Bucky Irving will miss this contest, too, leaving more opportunnities for White. —Piacenti

Brock Bowers Anytime TD (+255) – Iain MacMillan

The Kansas City Chiefs have struggled to defend against tight ends all season, so it makes sense to bet on one of the most effective tight ends in the league to find the end zone, especially at +255 odds.

The Las Vegas Raiders’ rookie tight end is tied for sixth in the NFL in targets this season with 60 and he has seen double-digit targets along with 8+ receptions in three-straight games. 

Additionally, if the Chiefs get out to a big lead, a negative game script should yield even more opportunities for Bowers through the air.

Tyreek Hill Anytime TD (+110) – Peter Dewey

Tyreek Hill hasn’t scored a touchdown for the Miami Dolphins since Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and he had a season-low one catch for eight yards in Week 7.

However, with Tua Tagovailoa expected to return to the lineup in Week 8 against the Arizona Cardinals, Hill should thrive once again. 

One of the most dynamic receivers in the NFL, Hill led the league in touchdown receptions (13) and receiving yards (1,799) last season when Tagovailoa played all 17 games.

He should be the biggest beneficiary of the former first-round pick returning under center, and he’s a steal at plus money to rip off a touchdown against Arizona.

