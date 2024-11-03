Best NFL Week 9 Anytime TD Scorer Picks (Target Cooper Kupp, This Underrated Receiver)
Who doesn't love betting on a player to find the end zone on an NFL Sunday?
This week, the SI Betting team has a pair of plays to consider, including a bet for Los Angeles Rams star Cooper Kupp, who found the end zone in his Week 8 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings after missing several games with an ankle injury.
Plus, SI Betting's NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan has an underrated player to consider that could offer a great payout.
Here's a breakdown of each of the picks!
Best Week 9 Anytime TD Scorer Picks
- Wan’Dale Robinson Anytime TD (+330) – Iain MacMillan
- Cooper Kupp Anytime TD (+125) – Peter Dewey
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Wan’Dale Robinson Anytime TD (+330) – Iain MacMillan
Believe it or not, Wan’Dale Robinson is tied for third in the NFL in targets with 72 this season., That’s the same amount as CeeDee Lamb and more than Drake London.
There is no way that a player who is tied for third in targets in the NFL should be listed at north of 3-1 to score a touchdown, especially now that he gets to face a Washington Commanders defense that has given up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
He might be the best dark horse bet to score a touchdown on Sunday’s slate of games.
Cooper Kupp Anytime TD (+125) – Peter Dewey
Los Angeles Rams star receiver Cooper Kupp returned from an ankle injury in Week 8, catching five of his eight targets for 51 yards and a touchdown.
In the two games that he’s finished, Kupp has found the end zone in both, racking up 29 targets and 19 receptions in those two games.
With Puka Nacua suffering a minor knee issue on Thursday in practice, Kupp may step into an even bigger workload than usual in Week 9.
So far this season, the Seattle Seahawks have struggled against the pass, allowing 12 passing scores – the eighth most in the NFL.
Don’t be shocked if Matthew Stafford’s favorite target hits paydirt again this week.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.