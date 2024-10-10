Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets Today (Bet on Stars to Win in Nashville)
We didn't quite sweep for the second-straight night, but I'll take a 2-1 record on Wednesday night to improve my season-to-date record to 5-1 (+4.06 units) through the first two days of the NHL season.
I will try to keep the momentum going tonight to boost our bankrolls head into this weekend's packed sports betting slate. Let's dive into my top three bets for tonight.
NHL Best Bets Today
- Kings -110 vs. Sabres via Caesars
- Stars -118 vs. Predators via DraftKings
- Red Wings -130 vs. Penguins via BetMGM
Kings vs. Sabres Prediction
The Sabres have already played two games this season, losing both games in Prague to the New Jersey Devils. Not only did they lose those games, but they did not look good in them. They had an expected goal differential of -1.42 goals per 60 minutes. I don't have much hope for this roster in 2024 meanwhile the Kings should be a solid team this season.
I'm surprised we're able to get the Kings as a pick'em on the road.
Pick: Kings -110
Stars vs. Predators Prediction
Let's not forget how good the Stars were last season. They ranked fourth in the NFL in expected goal differential and found how to put the puck in the net while still getting strong play from their defenseman and goaltender.
The Stars' young roster will only get better in 2024. I'll back them on the road in their season opener.
Pick: Stars -118
Penguins vs. Red Wings Prediction
The Penguins are on the second half of a back-to-back and looked abysmal in their opening game against the Rangers. Not only did they lose 6-0 due to poor play by Tristan Jarry, but they also had an expected goal differential of -2.02. Trying to bounce back from that performance just 24 hours later while staying on the road is going to be tough to do.
I love the Detroit Red Wings this season. They may still be a year away from being a playoff team but their young roster is going to be a feisty squad for anyone to face this season. I'll bet on them as home favorites to hand the Penguins their second-straight loss.
Pick: Red Wings -130
