SI

Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets Today (Bet on Stars to Win in Nashville)

Breaking down the best bets to place for NHL action set for October 10 including the Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators.

Iain MacMillan

Feb 15, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Dallas Stars center Sam Steel (18) skates with the puck against the Nashville Predators during the second period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Feb 15, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Dallas Stars center Sam Steel (18) skates with the puck against the Nashville Predators during the second period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

We didn't quite sweep for the second-straight night, but I'll take a 2-1 record on Wednesday night to improve my season-to-date record to 5-1 (+4.06 units) through the first two days of the NHL season.

I will try to keep the momentum going tonight to boost our bankrolls head into this weekend's packed sports betting slate. Let's dive into my top three bets for tonight.

NHL Best Bets Today

Kings vs. Sabres Prediction

The Sabres have already played two games this season, losing both games in Prague to the New Jersey Devils. Not only did they lose those games, but they did not look good in them. They had an expected goal differential of -1.42 goals per 60 minutes. I don't have much hope for this roster in 2024 meanwhile the Kings should be a solid team this season.

I'm surprised we're able to get the Kings as a pick'em on the road.

Pick: Kings -110

Stars vs. Predators Prediction

Let's not forget how good the Stars were last season. They ranked fourth in the NFL in expected goal differential and found how to put the puck in the net while still getting strong play from their defenseman and goaltender.

The Stars' young roster will only get better in 2024. I'll back them on the road in their season opener.

Pick: Stars -118

Penguins vs. Red Wings Prediction

The Penguins are on the second half of a back-to-back and looked abysmal in their opening game against the Rangers. Not only did they lose 6-0 due to poor play by Tristan Jarry, but they also had an expected goal differential of -2.02. Trying to bounce back from that performance just 24 hours later while staying on the road is going to be tough to do.

I love the Detroit Red Wings this season. They may still be a year away from being a playoff team but their young roster is going to be a feisty squad for anyone to face this season. I'll bet on them as home favorites to hand the Penguins their second-straight loss.

Pick: Red Wings -130

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!

Published
Iain MacMillan
IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

Home/Betting