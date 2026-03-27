Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Adam Fox, Connor Bedard, Moritz Seider)

Darren Raddysh racked up five shots on goal, and Matthew Schaefer picked up two assists for another profitable night on Thursday.

I’m looking to end the week strong with picks for Adam Fox, Connor Bedard, and Moritz Seider on Friday night.

Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Friday, March 27.

Best NHL Prop Bets for Friday, March 27

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Adam Fox OVER 0.5 Assists (-120) vs. Blackhawks

Connor Bedard Anytime Goalscorer (+155) at Rangers

Moritz Seider OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (+115) at Sabres

Adam Fox OVER 0.5 Assists (-120) vs. Blackhawks

Adam Fox is up to 34 assists in 45 games this season after a two-assist performance in Toronto on Wednesday night. He now has 10 assists in his last 12 games, recording a helper in 8 of those contests.

The Blackhawks allowed five goals to the Flyers last night, and while I think there is value on them as road underdogs tonight, Fox and the Rangers should be able to score a few.

Connor Bedard Anytime Goalscorer (+155) at Rangers

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily NHL picks article, Top Shelf Picks:

Connor Bedard scored the Blackhawks’ lone goal in Philadelphia last night. He now has 30 goals in 59 games this season, including 7 goals in 15 games since the Olympic break.

Bedard had a goal and an assist in the win over the Rangers in December, and will arguably be the best player on the ice at Madison Square Garden tonight. I’ll grab these plus odds for him to stay hot.

Moritz Seider OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (+115) at Sabres

Moritz Seider is one of the best defensive defensemen in the league, and he’s been shooting the puck to try to find more offense recently.

The Red Wings blueliner has 38 shots on goal (72 total attempts) in his last 10 games, going OVER 2.5 SOG in eight of those contests. In fact, he’s gone OVER 3.5 SOG in two of his last three games, three of five, and four of his last eight.

Seider had five and four shots on goal against the Sabres earlier this season. I’ll happily take these plus odds for him to keep firing the puck tonight.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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