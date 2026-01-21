Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Bet Lucas Raymond, Brock Nelson, Sidney Crosby)

We have a six-game slate in the NHL on Wednesday night, giving us enough games to choose from for some player props.

Adam Fantilli and Rasmus Dahlin came through for us last night, while Zach Hyman failed to find twine despite some great chances. Let’s get another profitable night as I target Lucas Raymond, Brock Nelson, and Sidney Crosby tonight.

Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Wednesday, Jan. 21.

Best NHL Prop Bets for Wednesday, Jan. 21

Lucas Raymond OVER 0.5 Points (-148) at Maple Leafs

Brock Nelson Anytime Goalscorer (+155) vs. Ducks

Sidney Crosby OVER 0.5 Assists (-115) at Flames

The over in this game is one of my NHL best bets for tonight, and Lucas Raymond loves playing against the Leafs. The Detroit winger has 19 points (9 goals, 8 assists) in 18 career games against Toronto, including four points in three games this season.

Raymond has also been hot recently, putting up nine points in his last seven games and 16 points in his last 14 contests dating back to December 21.

The winger plays on Detroit’s top line and power-play unit, giving him plenty of opportunities to get on the scoresheet. He’s now up to 53 points in 48 games this season, recording a point in 35 of those contests.

I also like the over in this game, and Brock Nelson has been flying under the radar a bit in Colorado. The Avalanche center has scored 10 goals in as many games, finding twine in seven of those contests since December 29. Dating back to November 29, Nelson has 18 goals in his last 23 games, recording at least one in all but nine of those contests.

The Ducks are one of the worst defensive teams in the league and their goaltending doesn’t help that much. Look for Nelson to light the lamp at this +155 price.

Sidney Crosby comes into this matchup against the Flames red-hot with two points in each of his last three contests. The veteran is now up to 55 points in 48 games this season, with 29 of those points coming via the assist.

Crosby has an assist in each of those last three games and in 10 of his last 14 contests overall. On the season, he’s recorded an assist in exactly half of his games. That includes 15 of his last 22 since December 7.

The Penguins captain has his team right in the thick of the playoff race in the Metropolitan Division. He’ll help his team find the back of the net again tonight in Calgary.

