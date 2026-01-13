Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Bet on Nikita Kucherov, Juraj Slafkovsky, Seth Jarvis)

There’s another big slate in the NHL on Tuesday night with 10 games on the docket.

My best NHL prop bets for tonight are targeting Nikita Kucherov, Juraj Slafkovsky, and Seth Jarvis.

Let’s bounce back and get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Tuesday, Jan. 13.

Best NHL Prop Bets for Tuesday, Jan. 13

Nikita Kucherov Anytime Goalscorer (+120) at Penguins

Juraj Slafkovsky OVER 0.5 Points (-120) at Capitals

Seth Jarvis OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-130) at Blues

After tormenting the Flyers in Philadelphia for two games, Nikita Kucherov and the Lightning head across Pennsylvania for a matchup against the Penguins.

Kucherov extended his point streak to 10 games and mutli-point streak to nine games with a goal and assist on Monday night. He now has 25 points (10 goals, 15 assists) in his last 10 games, and 48 points (14 goals, 34 assists) in his last 22 contests.

The winger has a goal in seven of his last eight games, and 18 of 40 games overall this season.

Juraj Slafkovsky is starting to show what made him the first overall pick back in 2022. He had a three-point game on Monday night, putting up a goal and two assists against the Canucks.

The big winger now has 10 points in seven games in the new year, and 18 points in 12 games since December 20. He’s been held off the scoresheet just three times in those 12 games as he’s found chemistry with his linemates.

After a slow start to the season, Slafkovsky is a point-per-game player (28 points in 24 games) since late November.

Seth Jarvis missed some time with a leg injury, but he hasn’t missed a beat since returning. He’s averaging over three shots on goal per game this season (125 SOG in 38 games), and has 15 SOG in four games since returning to the lineup.

For some players, going on the road makes it tougher to get shots on net. That’s not the case for Jarvis. He has 68 SOG in 18 road games as opposed to 57 SOG in 20 home contests.

Overall this season, Jarvis has 3+ SOG in 23 of 38 games, including 14 of 18 on the road.

