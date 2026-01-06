Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Bet on Nikita Kucherov, Trevor Zegras, Mikko Rantanen)
The NHL ramps things up on Tuesday night with 10 games on the docket.
My best NHL prop bets for tonight are targeting three superstars to find the scoresheet.
Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Tuesday, Jan. 6.
Best NHL Prop Bets for Tuesday, Jan. 6
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Nikita Kucherov Anytime Goalscorer (+160) vs. Avalanche
- Trevor Zegras OVER 0.5 Points (-168) vs. Ducks
- Mikko Rantanen OVER 0.5 Assists (-140) at Hurricanes
Nikita Kucherov Anytime Goalscorer (+160) vs. Avalanche
Nikita Kucherov is known more as a passer than a shooter, but he’s been doing both as of late. The Lightning winger has scored seven goals during his five-game goal streak and has nine goals in his last 13 games.
Kucherov has now scored in 16 of 37 games this season, and he’s started the new year red-hot.
The Avalanche doesn’t typically allow a ton of goals, but this is their third game in four nights after playing in Carolina and Florida over the weekend. Kucherov also loves playing against Colorado, apparently, with a goal in each of the last three meetings.
Kucherov to record 2+ points (+126) could be a solid look as well, as he’s riding a six-game multi-point streak (7 goals, 9 assists).
Trevor Zegras OVER 0.5 Points (-168) vs. Ducks
Trevor Zegras has rediscovered his game since being traded from the Ducks to the Flyers in the offseason. He has 39 points (15 goals, 24 assists) in 40 games, topping last season’s totals of 12 goals and 20 assists in 57 games with the Ducks.
Anaheim is in a tough spot after playing in Washington last night, and the Ducks have been leaking goals recently. They’ve allowed 30 goals during their six-game losing streak, and 55 in their last 12 contests.
The Flyers should be able to put up at least four goals against the Ducks tonight, and Zegras will surely be involved.
Mikko Rantanen OVER 0.5 Assists (-140) at Hurricanes
The Hurricanes briefly had Mikko Rantanen on their roster after trading for him from the Avalanche, but that lasted just 13 games before they flipped him to the Stars. He’s fit in perfectly in Dallas, carrying them to a playoff series win over the Avalanche last year, and he’s only been better this season.
Rantanen has 57 points (41 assists) through 41 games so far this year. He’s recorded an assist in two straight games and eight of his last nine, totalling 12 helpers in that span.
The big winger has recorded an assist in 27 of 41 games this season, including two against Carolina back on October 25.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Register with DraftKings today and get $300 in bonus bets instantly if you win your first bet. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token, and winning your first $5 wager.