Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Bet on Rasmus Dahlin, Rickard Rakell, Cole Caufield)

There is a big 10-game slate in the NHL on Monday night with the Olympic break later this week.

I’m targeting Rasmus Dahlin, Rickard Rakell, and Cole Caufield for my player props tonight.

Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Monday, Feb. 2.

Best NHL Prop Bets for Monday, Feb. 2

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Rasmus Dahlin OVER 0.5 Points (-148) at Panthers

Rickard Rakell OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-115) vs. Senators

Cole Caufield Anytime Goalscorer (+150) at Wild

The Sabres are proving to be a legit contender over the last several weeks, and Rasmus Dahlin has been a big part of that. The defenseman has 44 points in 50 games this season, and he’s been contributing a lot as of late.

Dahlin had 12 points in a 10-game span to start December, but went pointless in his next five games. However, he finished January with 16 points in his final 13 games, recording a point in all but two of those contests.

Going on the road hasn’t been a problem for Dahlin, as shown by his five-point performance in Toronto last week. He has 24 points in 24 road games and 20 points in 26 home contests this season.

The Panthers are struggling right now, so Dahlin should be able to stay hot in Florida tonight.

Bryan Rust is serving the third and final game of his suspension tonight, which is good news for Rickard Rakell. He’s up on the top line with Sidney Crosby, and he’s the primary shooter on that top unit.

Rakell has racked up 11 shots on goal in his last two games: six against the Blackhawks and five against the Rangers. He has at least three SOG in four of his last five games, eight of 10, and 12 of his last 15 contests. In fact, he has 4+ SOG in 10 of those 15 games.

I’d take Rakell at this number and also ladder up to 4+ SOG (+215) given how he’s been shooting the puck as of late.

I like the Canadiens vs. Wild over as one of my NHL best bets today, and Cole Caufield is one of the hottest goal scorers in the league right now.

Caufield is coming off a two-goal game in Buffalo to give him 11 goals in his last 8 games. Dating back to December 30, Caufield has 14 goals in his last 17 contests.

The Wild have allowed 36 goals in their last 10 games and 51 in their last 14 during a 7-4-3 stretch. This is a good price to back Caufield to score tonight in Minnesota.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.